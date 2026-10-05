Planscout Expands Nationwide Medicare And Care Education Ahead Of 2027 Open Enrollment

PlanScout is a free, nationwide Medicare comparison and aging-care education platform for beneficiaries and family caregivers.

Free, independent site helps beneficiaries and caregivers compare Medicare information and navigate aging-care resources without signup or a phone number.

- Jordan Soblick, Founder of PlanScout

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PlanScoutUS LLC today announced the nationwide availability of PlanScout, a free educational website designed to help Medicare beneficiaries and family caregivers understand coverage information, compare available plan details and find practical aging-and-care resources in one place.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, for coverage beginning January 1, 2027. Plans can change their premiums, covered drugs, provider networks, pharmacies and other benefits from year to year. PlanScout is preparing its 2027 experience using public data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and will identify the plan year and source context throughout the site.

“Families should not have to trade their privacy for basic information,” said Jordan Soblick, founder of PlanScout.“We built PlanScout so people can learn first, compare at their own pace and involve a caregiver when that helps. The goal is to make complicated information easier to approach without creating more pressure.”

At PlanScout, visitors can begin with a ZIP code and explore Medicare Advantage and Part D information. The comparison experience can help users organize plan research around medications, doctors, pharmacies and personal priorities. No signup or phone number is required to use the core educational and comparison tools.

PlanScout also addresses decisions that extend beyond insurance. Its Aging & Care section brings together public information about nursing homes, hospice providers and durable medical equipment suppliers, along with plain-language guides and short educational videos for families helping an older adult.

The site is designed around several principles:

. Free access: Core educational and comparison tools do not require payment, registration or a phone number.

. Source transparency: Medicare plan information is derived from CMS public-use data, with reminders to confirm current details with the plan or Medicare.

. Caregiver inclusion: Resources are written for beneficiaries and the relatives or friends helping them research and prepare questions.

. User control: Visitors can explore information independently and decide for themselves whether they want additional help.

. Plain-language education: Guides explain common terms, review steps and care choices without presenting the site as Medicare, an insurer or an insurance agency.

PlanScout does not represent Medicare, CMS or any insurance company. It does not provide medical, legal, financial or individualized insurance advice. Plan details may change or be incomplete, and users should verify coverage, costs, drug formularies, pharmacies and provider participation with official sources before making a decision.

The Delray Beach-based company is launching nationally while maintaining a strong focus on the real work families do during Medicare Open Enrollment: gathering prescriptions, checking doctors and pharmacies, reading plan notices and helping a loved one make sense of changing information.

Visitors can explore PlanScout at PlanScout. Official Medicare information and enrollment assistance remain available at Medicare and 1-800-MEDICARE.

About PlanScout

PlanScout is a free, independent Medicare comparison and aging-care education platform operated by PlanScoutUS LLC. Built using public information from CMS and other authoritative sources, PlanScout helps beneficiaries and caregivers explore Medicare plan information, care providers, equipment resources and practical educational guides. PlanScout is not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare, CMS, any insurer or any insurance plan. Learn more at PlanScout.

Jordan Soblick

PlanScoutUS LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PlanScout Expands Nationwide Medicare and Care Education Ahead of 2027 Open Enrollment News Provided By PlanScoutUS LLC October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.