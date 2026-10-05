Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,376 Listings With 56.83% Past 60 Days

Brenden Rendo, Realtor

NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Visit HomesInOrlando

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 782 of the reduced listings more than 60 days, and the average reduction of 3.39% off the original price.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Active residential listings carrying a price reduction across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties total 1,376, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. The average reduction across the group is 3.39% off the original asking price. That total is up 57 listings from the prior week, a 4.32% change in the size of the reduced pool over seven days.

The full report, including the county table, the methodology behind these figures, and a citation reference, is published and updated weekly at #weekly-price-reductions

782 of these listings, 56.83% of the reduced pool, have been on the market longer than 60 days.

"The number that matters more than the size of the cut is the calendar," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "A seller who has already reduced once and is still waiting has demonstrated both motivation and a willingness to move on terms, which is a different negotiating position from a listing that came to market last week at a confident price."

Orange County holds the largest reduced pool at 573 listings. Lake County carries the deepest average reduction at 3.78% off list, and Lake County the highest share past 60 days at 61.31%. That share runs from 50.25% in Seminole County to 61.31% in Lake County, a 11.06 point spread, which indicates four local markets rather than one regional condition, and buyers comparing them are not comparing like for like.

Four-County Price Reduction Snapshot (October 4, 2026)

County Reduced Listings Change vs Prior WeekAverage ReductionPast 60 DaysShare Past 60 DaysAverage List Price

Orange 573 up 31 3.21% 330 57.59% $528,269

Seminole 199 down 36 3.03% 100 50.25% $528,252

Volusia 299 up 31 3.58% 165 55.18% $464,414

Lake 305 up 31 3.78% 187 61.31% $422,786

Central Florida1,376 up 57 3.39% 782 56.83% $491,010

Methodology

Figures cover active residential listings only, pulled from Stellar MLS through the Bridge RESO Web API and filtered to property type Residential, which excludes land, commercial, and lease listings. A listing counts as reduced when its current list price sits below its original list price. Days on market is cumulative, meaning a listing withdrawn and relisted retains its full history rather than resetting. Osceola County is outside the coverage area and is excluded. Counts are refreshed weekly and reflect October 4, 2026.

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty covers Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties in Central Florida, and publishes weekly market data drawn directly from Stellar MLS. Brenden Rendo can be reached at 407-616-9019.

Members of the press are welcome to use these figures with attribution. For county or city level breakdowns not shown here, contact Brenden Rendo directly.

Media contact: Brenden Rendo, The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty,...ale, 407-616-9019

Brenden Rendo

The Homes In Orlando Team

+14077856477 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,376 Listings With 56.83% Past 60 Days News Provided By The Homes In Orlando Team October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.