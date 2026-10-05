Rajasthan Tanker Crash Turns Fatal As Acid-Laden Vehicle Erupts In Flames, Driver Trapped Inside

A horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district claimed the life of a tanker driver on Sunday. The man was charred to death after the chemical-laden vehicle overturned and burst into flames on National Highway-48.

The mishap occurred within the jurisdiction of Bichhiwara police station near Goga Mod. According to officials, the speeding tanker overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Bichhiwara Station House Officer Devendra Deval said the tanker was travelling from Baroda towards Uttar Pradesh and was carrying acid at the time of the accident. The vehicle caught fire immediately after overturning, and the spilling chemical further intensified the flames.

Deval said the driver remained trapped inside the cabin. The front windshield had shattered in the crash, which allowed the cleaner to escape and save his life. The cleaner attempted to pull the driver out, but the intense fire made it impossible to get close. The driver was burned alive.

The injured cleaner was rushed to a hospital for treatment. According to Deval, the two men were maternal uncle and nephew, both residents of Pura Tanda in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

A fire brigade was dispatched from Dungarpur to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze for a considerable time before bringing it under control. Once the flames were extinguished, police removed the wrecked tanker from the road and gradually restored traffic movement.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.