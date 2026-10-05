Delhi Weather LATEST Update: AQI Near 200, GRAP-1 May Be Imposed Soon Read On

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi's air quality may slip into the 'poor' category over the next three days, raising the possibility of GRAP-1 restrictions. Light rain is also likely on Tuesday, which could bring some relief from the heat

Delhi's air quality is showing signs of deterioration, with pollution expected to enter the 'poor' category over the next few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 197 at 9 am on Sunday.

The air quality improved slightly later in the day, with the 4 pm bulletin showing an AQI of 187. However, several parts of the capital recorded pollution levels above 200.

The current outlook suggests that Delhi's air quality could worsen around three days from now. If pollution levels deteriorate further, authorities may consider implementing the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1).

The latest reading also marks a significant deterioration compared with recent months. Delhi had last recorded an AQI of 246 on July 13.

Across the National Capital Region, Noida recorded the highest AQI at 281, followed by Ghaziabad at 248, Faridabad at 224, Greater Noida at 171 and Gurugram at 166.

A number of monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above the 200 mark.

Mundka recorded an AQI of 273, while Mathura Road and Narela both reported 258. Jahangirpuri recorded 238, while Alipur stood at 229. AQI levels of 227 were recorded around IIT Delhi and 230 in Bawana.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels. Dilshad Garden recorded 220, Okhla Phase 2 stood at 222 and Rohini recorded 218. Punjabi Bagh reported 215, Chandni Chowk 212, Wazirpur 211 and Vivek Vihar 208.

RK Puram recorded an AQI of 207, while the Karni Singh Shooting Range area reported 203.

The extended weather outlook indicates that air quality could remain at normal-to-poor levels for around six days after October 7, making pollution a growing concern for Delhi-NCR residents.

Delhi has continued to experience unusually warm weather in the opening days of October, with maximum temperatures remaining above 36°C over the past two days.

The weather is expected to change on Tuesday, October 6, as clouds are likely to cover the city and light rain may occur in some areas. The showers could bring down the maximum temperature by around 2–3°C, providing some relief from the ongoing heat.

Delhi recorded strong sunshine on Sunday, pushing the maximum temperature at Safdarjung to 36.4°C. This was 2.2°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.1°C, around 1.8°C higher than the seasonal average.

The heat was even more noticeable in nearby areas, with Aya Nagar recording a maximum of 37°C and Faridabad reaching 37.1°C.

While Tuesday's rain could temporarily improve weather conditions, Delhi's worsening air quality remains a concern, particularly with pollution levels expected to rise further over the coming days.