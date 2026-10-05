British Short Ma Prison Recognized At Indie Short Fest's August 2026 Competition

Sophie Bullock and Susannah May in Ma Prison cgriffinpix

Film nominated for Best Drama Short; Susannah May wins Outstanding Achievement, Supporting Actress; Sophie Bullock gets Honorable Mention, Young Actress.

- Susannah MayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The British short drama Ma Prison has been recognized in Indie Short Fest's August 2026 competition, including a nomination for Best Drama Short and two acting honors for its principal cast.Ma Prison (UK), written and directed by Kitty Harper, was nominated for Best Drama Short. The nomination is recorded on a Certificate of Achievement presented to the film and its filmmaker.In the technical categories, Susannah May received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Supporting Actress for her performance in Ma Prison. Sophie Bullock received an Honorable Mention for Young Actress for the same film. Those results are listed on Indie Short Fest's official August 2026 technical winners page.“Thank you so much! It was a joy to be a part of Ma Prison,” said Susannah May.Ma Prison follows Millie (Bullock), a young girl coping with the recent death of her mother while facing harsh treatment from her French teacher, Ms. Benoit (May). Kept together after school, Millie uncovers a deeper truth behind her teacher's behavior. The film explores grief, empathy, anger, and the private prisons people carry.Harper wrote, directed, edited, and scored the short. It was produced by Kevin McDonagh and Natalie Bark through The Movie Cauldron and I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios, with Herb Jackson Jr. as executive producer. Paul Wren appears as Millie's father. It was shot on location in Birmingham, England.The August recognition adds to the film's festival run, which has included selection at the Birmingham Film Festival, nominations at the 2026 Midlands Movies Awards, and multiple honors at the Mindfield Film Festival in Albuquerque.About Indie Short FestIndie Short Fest is a Los Angeles-based international short film festival dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and showcasing creative excellence in short films. It runs monthly editions that qualify for its Annual Awards, and also holds special screenings and Q&As with casts and crews. More information is available at indieshortfest.About Ma PrisonMa Prison is a 2025 British short drama written, directed, and scored by Kitty Harper. It stars Sophie Bullock and Susannah May and was produced by Kevin McDonagh and Natalie Bark.Media contact For interviews, stills, or further information, contact I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios or visit kittyharper.

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"MA PRISON" interview with Kitty Harper

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British Short Ma Prison Recognized at Indie Short Fest's August 2026 Competition News Provided By I Ain't No Herb Jackson Studios LLC October 05, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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