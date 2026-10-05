Gloria Trevi Conquers Costa Rica: Dancing, Tears, And Electric Energy At Parque Viva

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After more than 15 years away, Mexican pop icon Gloria Trevi made a triumphant return to Costa Rica, converting the Parque Viva Amphitheater into a massive celebration of dance, nostalgia, and emotion.

Demand for her return was so overwhelming that after the first date on October 3 sold out almost instantly, organizers added a second performance for Sunday, October 4. But Saturday night proved to be far more than just a concert-it was a powerful reunion between the artist and generations of loyal fans.

Classics That Sparked Nostalgic Joy

From the moment she stepped on stage, Trevi set an electric pace, matching high-energy choreograph with frequent costume changes, splits, and raw vocal performances.

The setlist drew heavily on the timeless hits that forged her connection with audiences across decades:



“Zapatos viejos”

“El último beso”

“El favor de la soledad”

“La papa sin catsup” “Con los ojos cerrados”

The atmosphere reached a peak when she launched into “El recuento de los daños.” Without needing any introduction, thousands of voices joined together, turning Parque Viva into one unified chorus.

Messages of Female Empowerment and Vulnerability

Between songs, Trevi frequently engaged with the audience, addressing themes of love, heartbreak, resilience, and female empowerment.

By sharing her own life's contradictions-vulnerability, defiance, joy, and sorrow-she created an intimate connection with the crowd, who responded not with silence, but with roaring applause whenever tears surfaced.

A Local Touch: Tico Dancer Honored and“Playa, Montaña y Sol”

The concert also featured deeply personal local connections. Early in the show, Trevi paused to introduce Michael Rubi, a Costa Rican dancer who has toured with her for years. The crowd erupted in a passionate ovation for their local talent.

Later in the set, Trevi surprised the venue by dancing to “Playa, Montaña y Sol” by Costa Rican urban artist Gonín. The unexpected nod to local culture sent Parque Viva into pure excitement.

High-Energy Hits and Encores

When her signature anthem “Pelo suelto” played, fans and guest dancers in '90s-inspired outfits joined Trevi on stage, transforming the concert into a theatrical party.

Though Trevi appeared to conclude her set at 9:42 p.m. with “Dr. Psiquiatra,” the audience refused to let the night end. Following chants for an encore, the band returned to perform:

The post Gloria Trevi Conquers Costa Rica: Dancing, Tears, and Electric Energy at Parque Viva appeared first on The Costa Rica News.