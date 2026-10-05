Shiv Sena(UBT) Attacks Maha Govt Over Rising Farmer Distress As Monsoon Retreats Dry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the withdrawal of the monsoon from most parts of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp critique against the state government, warning that the state is staring at an unprecedented 9-to-10-month-long severe drought.

The Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', emphasised that the departure of a dry monsoon without yielding return showers has shattered the final hopes of farmers across the state, leaving more than half of Maharashtra severely scorched.

According to the editorial, over 20 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra recorded an unprecedented rainfall deficit this season. The delayed arrival of the monsoon hindered early sowing. Subsequent sowing efforts went to waste as rains vanished for almost two consecutive months, destroying crops across Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra.

"Solapur recorded the highest deficit in the state at 58 per cent. Beed faced a rainfall deficit of 51 per cent. Hingoli recorded a deficit of 49 per cent. Jalna logged a deficit of 48 per cent. Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv both registered a 46 per cent shortage. Even coastal Sindhudurg, usually known for high rainfall, registered a 36 per cent deficit," said the Saamana editorial.

Criticising the state administration, the Thackeray camp alleged that local officials in drought-stricken Solapur took the Guardian Minister to inspect an irrigated, green farm instead of showcasing the actual dried-up crop conditions elsewhere, calling it a cruel mockery of suffering farmers.

The crisis has been further exacerbated by abnormal weather patterns. The typical "October Heat" started as early as mid-August, with temperatures climbing to 36 degrees across the state. This unrelenting heat has dried up green pastures, wells, and local water bodies, triggering severe shortages of both drinking water and cattle fodder, the editorial said.

The editorial highlighted that a fresh wave of farmer suicides has already commenced in regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada due to immense financial distress. Taking a direct swipe at political leaders, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stated that simply declaring a drought does not absolve the government of its responsibilities.

The editorial noted that while the monsoon withdrew, ministers and leaders who previously visited farm bunds for photo-ops have also retreated to the Secretariat, leaving farmers waiting desperately for immediate relief assistance.