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Reform Utsav 2026 In Hyderabad Will Showcase Digital Procurement, Quality Improvement, Traceability, HDPS And Kasturi Cotton Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 04 October 2026, Delhi: Ministry of Textile, Government of India through its Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI), a Public Sector Undertaking, will organize a special showcase event on 6th October 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of 'Reform Utsav 2026'. The event will showcase the transformative reforms undertaken by CCI, in coordination with the Ministry of Textiles, to make the cotton procurement ecosystem more farmer-centric, transparent, technology-driven and efficient.
The event will bring together senior government officials, representatives of the Government of Telangana, policymakers, farmers, industry associations and other stakeholders from the cotton and textile sectors. It will provide a platform to highlight the impact of reforms on the ground and facilitate experience-sharing among key stakeholders across the cotton value chain.
Over the past few years, CCI has undertaken a series of technology-enabled and institutional reforms covering cotton procurement, farmer registration, digital slot booking, direct payments, quality assessment, traceability, sale of cotton and stakeholder engagement. These interventions are aimed at improving ease of doing business, strengthening transparency and accountability, and ensuring more efficient delivery of services to cotton farmers.
A key highlight of the event will be a presentation on CCI's major reforms and initiatives, followed by the screening of a short film capturing their implementation and impact. The showcase will demonstrate how digital technologies and process re-engineering are transforming traditional systems and creating a more seamless interface between farmers, CCI, ginners and the textile industry.
The event will also feature experience-sharing by cotton farmers and industry stakeholders, providing an opportunity to hear directly from those participating in and benefiting from the reforms. The discussions will cover important initiatives relating to cotton quality improvement, High-Density Planting System (HDPS), Kasturi Cotton Bharat, digitalization of cotton procurement and other measures for strengthening the cotton value chain.
The Kapas Kisan digital platform will be among the key initiatives showcased. The platform has brought together various stages of cotton procurement through digital processes, including farmer registration, slot booking, procurement-related communication and Aadhaar-enabled payments. Such initiatives are aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing procedural complexities and providing farmers with greater visibility over the procurement process.
The event will also highlight CCI's efforts towards quality improvement and traceability of Indian cotton, including initiatives for contamination control, digital traceability and promotion of premium-quality cotton under the Kasturi Cotton Bharat initiative. These measures seek to enhance the identity, quality and market positioning of Indian cotton and strengthen its acceptance in domestic and international markets.
The showcase will further draw attention to the High-Density Planting System (HDPS) and other productivity-oriented interventions being promoted in collaboration with relevant agricultural institutions. These initiatives seek to address the productivity gap in Indian cotton and contribute towards improving farm-level returns and the overall competitiveness of the Indian cotton sector.
The Central Silk Board (CSB), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is driving transformative reforms through digital service delivery, mission-mode technology transfer and innovative outreach, making Indian sericulture more accessible, efficient and stakeholder-centric.
1. Digitisation of Silk Mark Services – Ease of Doing Business: The Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI), implementing the Silk Mark Scheme since 2004, assures the authenticity of pure silk through the Silk Mark. From 2022–23, SMOI progressively digitised registration, renewal, document processing, pre-inspection, payments, label indenting and issuance, record management and grievance redressal.
The system now serves 7,000+ Authorised Users, with 500+ new enrolments annually. Applications can generally be processed within 1–2 working days, subject to fulfilment of prescribed requirements. The reform has reduced paperwork and physical visits while enhancing transparency, traceability and administrative efficiency, particularly benefiting MSMEs and silk-sector stakeholders.
2. Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan – A Mega Sericulture Technology Transfer Campaign: The Central Silk Board (CSB) launched Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) during 2025 as a 100-day Mega Sericulture Technology Transfer Campaign, taking proven technologies from“Lab to Land” through direct farmer engagement, demonstrations, training and field-level interventions across 129 districts in 26 States/UTs. MRMA 1.0 reached 75,000 farmers through 1,400+ programmes.
Building on the achievements and learnings of MRMA 1.0, MRMA 2.0 was designed as a evolved, structured and impact-oriented campaign, covering 218 key sericulture districts contributing over 95% of India's raw silk production. It integrates baseline surveys, stakeholder consultations, District Sericulture Development Plans, target-oriented and need-based action plans and a dynamic interactive MRMA web portal. More than 1,700 programmes have been conducted, directly reaching 73,000+ farmers and approximately one lakh stakeholders through digital platforms.
3. Seri-Tourism – An Experience from Farm to Fibre: CSB has conceptualised Seri-Tourism to integrate sericulture, tourism, education and local economic development, showcasing the complete“Soil-to-Silk” journey through museums, live demonstrations, host-plant and moth parks, technology displays and product outlets.
The CSB-P4 Basic Seed Farm, Manasbal, Jammu & Kashmir, and CSB-Eri Basic Seed Farm, Topatoli, Assam, are being developed as Seri-Tourism Hubs, showcasing silk diversity, germplasm conservation, silkworm rearing, cocoon production, reeling, weaving, dyeing and Silk Mark awareness.
A New Paradigm
Together, these reforms are creating a modern, technology-enabled and stakeholder-centric sericulture ecosystem-where services are digital, technologies reach the last mile, and India's silk heritage becomes an experiential asset, generating new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities.
The reforms being showcased at Reform Utsav 2026 reflect the Government's broader vision of building a stronger and more integrated textile value chain - from Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign.
The Hyderabad event will provide an important platform for taking the reform journey from policy and institutional interventions to field-level outcomes, while encouraging greater participation and collaboration among farmers, industry, government agencies and knowledge institutions.
Through these reforms, CCI continues to strengthen its role as a key institutional pillar of India's cotton economy, supporting farmers, improving procurement systems, facilitating quality enhancement and contributing to a more transparent, efficient, sustainable and globally competitive cotton and textile ecosystem.
Reform Utsav 2026 is part of the Ministry of Textiles' initiative to showcase transformative reforms undertaken by its organizations and institutions, and to highlight their impact on citizens, farmers, industry and the wider textile ecosystem.
The event will bring together senior government officials, representatives of the Government of Telangana, policymakers, farmers, industry associations and other stakeholders from the cotton and textile sectors. It will provide a platform to highlight the impact of reforms on the ground and facilitate experience-sharing among key stakeholders across the cotton value chain.
Over the past few years, CCI has undertaken a series of technology-enabled and institutional reforms covering cotton procurement, farmer registration, digital slot booking, direct payments, quality assessment, traceability, sale of cotton and stakeholder engagement. These interventions are aimed at improving ease of doing business, strengthening transparency and accountability, and ensuring more efficient delivery of services to cotton farmers.
A key highlight of the event will be a presentation on CCI's major reforms and initiatives, followed by the screening of a short film capturing their implementation and impact. The showcase will demonstrate how digital technologies and process re-engineering are transforming traditional systems and creating a more seamless interface between farmers, CCI, ginners and the textile industry.
The event will also feature experience-sharing by cotton farmers and industry stakeholders, providing an opportunity to hear directly from those participating in and benefiting from the reforms. The discussions will cover important initiatives relating to cotton quality improvement, High-Density Planting System (HDPS), Kasturi Cotton Bharat, digitalization of cotton procurement and other measures for strengthening the cotton value chain.
The Kapas Kisan digital platform will be among the key initiatives showcased. The platform has brought together various stages of cotton procurement through digital processes, including farmer registration, slot booking, procurement-related communication and Aadhaar-enabled payments. Such initiatives are aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing procedural complexities and providing farmers with greater visibility over the procurement process.
The event will also highlight CCI's efforts towards quality improvement and traceability of Indian cotton, including initiatives for contamination control, digital traceability and promotion of premium-quality cotton under the Kasturi Cotton Bharat initiative. These measures seek to enhance the identity, quality and market positioning of Indian cotton and strengthen its acceptance in domestic and international markets.
The showcase will further draw attention to the High-Density Planting System (HDPS) and other productivity-oriented interventions being promoted in collaboration with relevant agricultural institutions. These initiatives seek to address the productivity gap in Indian cotton and contribute towards improving farm-level returns and the overall competitiveness of the Indian cotton sector.
The Central Silk Board (CSB), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is driving transformative reforms through digital service delivery, mission-mode technology transfer and innovative outreach, making Indian sericulture more accessible, efficient and stakeholder-centric.
1. Digitisation of Silk Mark Services – Ease of Doing Business: The Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI), implementing the Silk Mark Scheme since 2004, assures the authenticity of pure silk through the Silk Mark. From 2022–23, SMOI progressively digitised registration, renewal, document processing, pre-inspection, payments, label indenting and issuance, record management and grievance redressal.
The system now serves 7,000+ Authorised Users, with 500+ new enrolments annually. Applications can generally be processed within 1–2 working days, subject to fulfilment of prescribed requirements. The reform has reduced paperwork and physical visits while enhancing transparency, traceability and administrative efficiency, particularly benefiting MSMEs and silk-sector stakeholders.
2. Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan – A Mega Sericulture Technology Transfer Campaign: The Central Silk Board (CSB) launched Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) during 2025 as a 100-day Mega Sericulture Technology Transfer Campaign, taking proven technologies from“Lab to Land” through direct farmer engagement, demonstrations, training and field-level interventions across 129 districts in 26 States/UTs. MRMA 1.0 reached 75,000 farmers through 1,400+ programmes.
Building on the achievements and learnings of MRMA 1.0, MRMA 2.0 was designed as a evolved, structured and impact-oriented campaign, covering 218 key sericulture districts contributing over 95% of India's raw silk production. It integrates baseline surveys, stakeholder consultations, District Sericulture Development Plans, target-oriented and need-based action plans and a dynamic interactive MRMA web portal. More than 1,700 programmes have been conducted, directly reaching 73,000+ farmers and approximately one lakh stakeholders through digital platforms.
3. Seri-Tourism – An Experience from Farm to Fibre: CSB has conceptualised Seri-Tourism to integrate sericulture, tourism, education and local economic development, showcasing the complete“Soil-to-Silk” journey through museums, live demonstrations, host-plant and moth parks, technology displays and product outlets.
The CSB-P4 Basic Seed Farm, Manasbal, Jammu & Kashmir, and CSB-Eri Basic Seed Farm, Topatoli, Assam, are being developed as Seri-Tourism Hubs, showcasing silk diversity, germplasm conservation, silkworm rearing, cocoon production, reeling, weaving, dyeing and Silk Mark awareness.
A New Paradigm
Together, these reforms are creating a modern, technology-enabled and stakeholder-centric sericulture ecosystem-where services are digital, technologies reach the last mile, and India's silk heritage becomes an experiential asset, generating new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities.
The reforms being showcased at Reform Utsav 2026 reflect the Government's broader vision of building a stronger and more integrated textile value chain - from Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign.
The Hyderabad event will provide an important platform for taking the reform journey from policy and institutional interventions to field-level outcomes, while encouraging greater participation and collaboration among farmers, industry, government agencies and knowledge institutions.
Through these reforms, CCI continues to strengthen its role as a key institutional pillar of India's cotton economy, supporting farmers, improving procurement systems, facilitating quality enhancement and contributing to a more transparent, efficient, sustainable and globally competitive cotton and textile ecosystem.
Reform Utsav 2026 is part of the Ministry of Textiles' initiative to showcase transformative reforms undertaken by its organizations and institutions, and to highlight their impact on citizens, farmers, industry and the wider textile ecosystem.
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