Sybiha Comments On Second Humanitarian Aid Delivery Operation To Occupied Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on social network X, Ukrinform reports.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has been trying for months to isolate the residents of Oleshky from the outside world, preventing even the delivery of food to people suffering from an acute shortage of supplies. However, Ukraine's Defense Forces once again broke through the blockade, this time using drones to deliver around 400 packages and nearly four tons of food, medicines, and other essential supplies.

"Think about what this operation means. Ukrainian servicemen are using the technologies and skills of modern warfare to sustain civilian life behind enemy lines," Sybiha emphasized.

He expressed his deep respect for the Ukrainian National Guard troops, marines, and border guards who planned and carried out the operation with extraordinary precision and professionalism.

"There is a message in every package that reaches Oleshky - Ukraine does not forget its people," Sybiha stressed.

Sybiha on bridge attacks: World must make it clear to Russia that it must stop escalation

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of October 4, soldiers from the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade and the 34th Kherson Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out a second successful operation to deliver humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Using drones, they delivered packages weighing nearly four tons in total. The shipment contained food, medicines, and children's supplies.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies have reached Oleshky since May 26.

According to Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian forces are holding around 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, including nearly 50 children. They are being forced to survive without food, electricity, or water.