Delhi SIR: Special Camp Organised In Ranjit Nagar To Assist Voters With Electoral Roll Updates

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) A special camp has been organised in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar on Monday to assist voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, with issues related to electoral rolls, documents and voter details being addressed.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other concerned officials are checking documents and providing information and assistance to voters regarding corrections in names, addresses and other details in the electoral rolls. People are also being informed about the SIR process and the documents required for various applications.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), said that the SIR process is currently underway in the area.

“Our SIR process is currently underway. Before this, our pre-exercise phase was conducted. Following that, starting from August 31, the period for claims, objections and notices began. Initially, it was scheduled from August 31 to September 30 for Forms 6, 7, 8 and 8B. Anyone wanting to register as a new voter can fill out Form 6. This process has now been extended by one month and is currently valid until October 30,” he said.

He added that the disposal of claims and objections would continue until November 13, after which the final electoral roll would be published on December 4.

Speaking about the challenges being faced during the exercise, Sharma said there were no major issues in the area and that voters were actively participating in the process.

“Regarding challenges, we are not facing any major issues here. Voters are actively coming forward. During the enumeration phase, all the forms we received were digitised and recorded. Names of individuals who had died, relocated, remained absent, or appeared more than once were removed accordingly,” he said.

Sharma further said that arrangements had been made at designated locations to assist voters who require help with the process.

“We have made arrangements here as well as at other designated locations through our AERO officers, principals and others. Camps are being organised, like today. If anyone comes here, our officials, BLOs and BLO supervisors assist them completely in filling out the forms. They also explain which specific documents are required in each case. We follow the complete procedure,” he said.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is an exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to update electoral rolls and remove duplicate, deceased, shifted or otherwise ineligible entries.

The exercise was conducted in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections and was subsequently taken up in several other states and union territories. It drew political controversy when implemented in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Opposition parties criticised the exercise, alleging that the process could result in the exclusion of eligible voters, particularly from minority communities. In West Bengal, a large number of names were initially excluded from the revised electoral rolls, with some subsequently restored following verification.

As of May 2026, the SIR exercise had been undertaken in most states and union territories, while Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were among the regions where it was postponed due to weather-related considerations.