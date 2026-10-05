Soni Razdan Shares Life Tip From Her 97-Year-Old Mom, Alia Bhatt Calls Her 'Best Mama'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan recently took to her social media account to share a simple yet meaningful life lesson passed on to her by her 97-year-old mother.

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying a scenic outdoor location, Soni wrote,“Something my 97 year old mama said to me this morning. Have a super Sunday and stay blessed.”

Her daughter and actress Alia Bhatt was quick to shower love on the post, commenting,“Best mama.” Actor Anup Soni, who was her costar in the OTT show, Shaque, also reacted to the picture, writing,“Looking so good”

In the picture, Soni Razdan can be seen posing against a stunning mountainous landscape, dressed in an all-black outfit.

The picture also carries the quote,“Enjoy yourself. It's later than you think,” perfectly complementing Soni's message about embracing life and staying blessed.

For the uninitiated, Soni Razdan is one of the most respected actors of her generation. She made her Hindi film debut with 36 Chowringhee Lane and went on to feature in critically acclaimed films including Mandi, Trikaal, Khamosh and Saaransh.

Over the years, she has also been part of popular films such as Monsoon Wedding, Page 3, Patiala House, Raazi, Yours Truly, Pippa and War 2.

On the personal front, Soni is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whom she married in 1986. The couple have two daughters, writer Shaheen Bhatt and actress Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Soni was recently seen in the OTT series Shaque: Trust No One, an emotional thriller led by Parineeti Chopra and featuring an ensemble cast including Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

Earlier this year, Soni shared a four-generation family picture featuring her mother, herself, Alia and the younger generation, calling her mother an“OG ALPHA woman.” Her mother had escaped Nazi Germany as a child with her family before eventually starting a new life in India.

–IANS

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