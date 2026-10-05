Researcher Dies Of 'Unknown Infection' At Russia's Plague Lab, At Least 200 Quarantined: Here's What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) Authorities in Russia are now investigating a laboratory incident that occurred in Siberia, which reportedly resulted in the death of a researcher and the release of a potentially dangerous infection.

The incident was reported at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, according to The Moscow Times.

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Following the incident, the 28-year-old woman was hospitalised on 29 September at Shelekhov Hospital with pneumonia symptoms and was later placed on a ventilator. She died two days later. Additionally, the staff at the hospital, along with the institution, were quarantined. Roughly 200 people were put under medical observation at Shelekhov Hospital.

While it was unclear what was released, the woman is said to have died after being diagnosed with pneumonia of 'unknown origin,' according to Rospotrebnadzor, the state agency that handles infectious diseases. The agency said, 'The sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region, the cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov, is stable.'

Rospotrebnadzor noted that special measures were carried out 'in connection with the case of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute' and added that the employee was diagnosed with 'pneumonia of unknown etiology,' or cause.

While there is no credible information about how the incident occurred, The Moscow Times presents two different accounts. Citing reports, one account states that the researcher was infected during her trip to neighbouring Buryatia, where a plague outbreak was reported on the border with Mongolia. Another account states that the researcher accidentally broke a test tube containing a dangerous bacterium in the lab while collecting biopsy specimens for diagnostic purposes.

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However, Alexei Tsydenov, the head of Buryatia, noted that the employee died 'possibly from the plague,' adding that the republic has no plague outbreaks.

Gennady Onishchenko, a former head of Rospotrebnadzor, on October 2 ruled out the possibility of the infection being plague and added that even if it is, 'there will be no spread of this disease.'

Additionally, quarantine was also imposed at one of the city's maternity hospitals.

On October 2, the governor of Irkutsk, Igor Kobzev, urged people to remain calm and stated that an extraordinary meeting of the regional anti-epidemic commission was held along with Moscow's chief state doctor. Kobzev, on Telegram, added that the meeting was held in connection with a 'suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection affecting a resident of the region.'

US monitoring Russian plague situation

Speaking to CNN, a US State Department spokesperson said that Washington is aware of the possible death due to pneumonic plague in Russia. The spokesperson noted, 'We are monitoring the situation closely with the CDC and our other interagency partners,' and added, 'Many details have not been confirmed. We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly.'