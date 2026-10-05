Emirates Franchise Association Highlights Franchising's Role In Scaling UAE Food Brands And Strengthening Sector Resilience At Future Food Forum 2026

EFA participated as the Franchise Enabling Partner of Future Food Forum 2026 Dedicated Franchise Group Meeting brought together franchise leaders and food sector stakeholders to explore growth and expansion opportunities Association highlights franchising as a key enabler of entrepreneurship, SME development and market access

Dubai, UAE – October 2026: The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA) has concluded its participation in Future Food Forum 2026, highlighting the growing role of franchising in supporting the UAE's ambitions to build globally competitive food and beverage brands and strengthen the sector's long-term growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The discussions come as the UAE's food and beverage sector continues its upward trajectory. Industry estimates project the market will reach approximately US$44 billion by 2029, supported by innovation, sustainability initiatives and the country's position as a global trade and logistics hub. At the same time, an increasing number of UAE-born food concepts are seeking opportunities to scale beyond their domestic markets, creating new opportunities for franchising as a pathway to regional and international expansion.

Participating as the Forum's Franchise Enabling Partner, EFA engaged with business leaders, manufacturers, retailers, investors and policymakers from across the food value chain. The Association also hosted a dedicated Franchise Group Meeting, bringing together franchise operators and food sector stakeholders to discuss opportunities for expansion, investment and collaboration.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association and Director General at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:“The UAE has built a globally recognised environment for entrepreneurship, investment and business growth. The next phase of this journey will be defined by our ability to create and scale homegrown enterprises that can compete internationally, strengthen economic diversification and contribute lasting value to the national economy.”

HE added:“Franchising has an important role to play in that vision. It provides businesses with a framework for expansion while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. Our participation in Future Food Forum reflects the Emirates Franchise Association's commitment to supporting sectors with significant growth potential and helping position UAE brands for long-term success in regional and global markets.”

During his participation in the forumSaleh Abdullah Lootah, Board Member and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Franchise Association, affirmed:“The UAE food sector has entered a new phase of maturity. Today, the conversation is no longer only about creating successful products or businesses, but about how we scale those successes, strengthen resilience and build companies that can compete internationally.”

He added: “Franchising offers a powerful pathway to achieve that. It enables proven concepts to grow faster, supports entrepreneurs with established business expertise and creates opportunities for local brands to enter new markets. As the sector continues to evolve, collaboration between industry leaders, investors and policymakers will be critical to unlocking the next generation of growth opportunities for UAE food businesses.”

Throughout the Forum, EFA highlighted the role franchising can play in bridging the gap between innovation and commercial scale. By connecting entrepreneurs with proven business models and operational expertise, franchising can support business expansion, attract investment and help accelerate the growth of successful food concepts across the UAE and beyond.

As the UAE's recognised franchising authority and representative to the World Franchise Council, EFA continues to champion international best practices, strengthen the national franchising ecosystem and create new opportunities for UAE businesses to expand into regional and global markets. The Association also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's economic vision by encouraging entrepreneurship, attracting investment and helping build a more competitive private sector.