Shakira Calls Night With Dua Lipa A Dream Come True: For Many Of Us!

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Global pop icons Shakira and Dua Lipa shared a special moment, with the former calling her recent night with the 'Levitating' hitmaker a“dream come true” for many.

Shakira took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their performance on stage and expressed her excitement over meeting the British-Albanian singer.

Shakira wrote in the caption section:“Last night with @dualipa, a dream come true for many of us!”

Lipa on October 4 shared she had a great time on stage as she performed with Shakira. She took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and videos from her performance, and backstage.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude to Shakira for inviting her on stage to perform alongside her.

She wrote,“A night in Madrid with @shakira Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Anthology!! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory”.

Shakira is famous for songs including Hips Don't Lie and Whenever, Wherever. Noted to be a "global phenom" whose impact has "reached every corner of the world", Shakira has been described as an "artistic link between the west and the east" for popularizing Middle Eastern sounds in the West, and western sounds in the East.

The 49-year-old is also credited with popularising music in the Spanish language on a global level.

Meanwhile, Lipa has been having the time of her life on the personal front as well. She recently celebrated her birthday. Earlier, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

.The couple dated for around two years before tying the nuptial knot. They first sparked romance rumours in early 2024 and made their relationship public later that year. The singer confirmed their engagement in June 2025.

The couple held an intimate civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, surrounded by close friends and family. They followed it with a lavish celebration in Sicily.