Embassy Of Japan In Qatar Celebrates The Successful Conclusion Of The 2026 Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest At Geekend 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Embassy of Japan in Qatar, in collaboration with local cultural partners Geekdom and Nakama, successfully concluded the second edition of the Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest. The event culminated in a vibrant award ceremony held during "Geekend 2026," honouring the winning illustrations for their exceptional creativity and cross-cultural storytelling.

Launched on July 19, this year's contest invited talented artists of all skill levels to submit original artwork centred around the theme“Crossroads of Legends: My Original Japan-Qatar Hero/Heroine.” The initiative served as a powerful platform to deepen cultural ties between Japan and Qatar through the universal medium of art.

Over 100 creative submissions were received across three distinct categories - Digital, Traditional, and U-13 (a dedicated children's category). A distinguished panel of guest judges selected the winning pieces.

Naoto Hisajima, Japan's ambassador to Qatar, commended all participants for their exceptional creativity and expressed his sincere hope that initiatives like this would continue to strengthen the excellent bilateral relationship between Japan and Qatar.

The first prize went to Sumam Azzam for his captivating piece titled“Where Sand Meets the Rising Sun”, depicting a mysterious wandering superhero named“Duneglass” who roams the world's great deserts and appears whenever people are threatened, becoming a silent guardian of the world's harshest landscapes.

Mehdi Aouichaoui (MHDA), a French animator who has worked on multiple well-known Japanese anime productions, also participated as a special guest judge for the contest and sent a video message to the winners at the award ceremony.

During the award ceremony at Geekend 2026, eight winners across 3 categories received exciting prizes generously provided by the event's sponsors: Teyseer Motors - Suzuki, Fnac Qatar, Daiso Japan, and Iwatani Corporation.

The winning artworks can be viewed on the embassy's website and social media platforms.

Embassy of Japan Geekdom Nakama Geekend 2026