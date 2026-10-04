Al-Ajami Clinches Gold, Bassem Bronze As Qatar Finish With 18 Medals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Team Qatar's equestrian riders signed off their Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games campaign with two medals, as Faleh Sweid al-Ajami won individual show jumping gold and Bassem Mohammed secured bronze in Japan on Sunday.

Al-Ajami and his relatively new partner Wathnan Qapella held their nerve in a tense jump-off to claim the Individual A title. The Qatari combination clocked 40.88 seconds, edging Abdullah al-Muhairi of the UAE, who finished in 41.93, while Saudi Arabia's Khaled Almobty took bronze in 45.35.“The jump-off was not easy, especially since I was the first to go. There was a lot of pressure,” al-Ajami blade-->





Faleh al-Ajami in action with 12-year-old mare Wathnan Qapella at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

The gold was al-Ajami's first individual Asian Games medal, coming 20 years after he made his Games debut in endurance at Doha 2006. He later switched to jumping and finished ninth individually at the Hangzhou Games, where he also helped Qatar win team silver.

The latest success came with Qapella, with the pair having only begun competing together this season.“I'm really proud of my mare. She did well over these three days,” al-Ajami blade-->





Bassem Mohammed won bronze in the Individual B competition.

Earlier, Bassem Mohammed added a bronze in the Individual B competition, giving Qatar a second showjumping medal on the final day of the Games.

Saudi Arabia's took Ramzy al-Duhami gold, while Abdulrahman al-Rajhi claimed silver.

First of the three to go, al-Duhami and his 13-year-old mare Untouchable 32 stopped the clock at 42.59 seconds. Teammate al-Rajhi and Lorenzo ES were almost three seconds faster in 39.73, but faults at the first element of the double combination and the final fence left them on eight penalties. That was still enough for silver after Basem and Chaccball also finished on eight, in 43.26 seconds.

The equestrian results capped a strong campaign for Qatar's riders and brought the country's final Aichi-Nagoya medal tally to 18, comprising six gold, six silver and six bronze. Qatar will now turn its attention to Doha 2030, when it hosts the 21st Asian Games and looks to build on its achievements in Japan.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games showjumping Faleh Sweid al-Ajami Bassem Mohammed