HH The Amir Receives Invitation From Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques To Participate In GCC-EU Summit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inviting His Highness to participate in the second summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October 2026.

The message was delivered by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar, Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, during a meeting with HH the Amir at his office in Lusail Palace on Sunday morning.

At the outset of the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to HH the Amir, along with his wishes of continued good health and happiness to His Highness, and further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

In turn, HH the Amir entrusted the Saudi Ambassador to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, wishing him continued good health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia continued growth and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them.

Qatar Saudi Arabia GCC-EU