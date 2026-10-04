Rescuers Suspend Search For 6 Onboard Medical Aircraft That Crashed Off US Coast

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Oct 5 (IANS) The US Coast Guard has announced that it has suspended the search for the six passengers aboard the medical aircraft that crashed off the coast of Nantucket, officials said.

In an official statement on Sunday (local time), the officials said, "The Coast Guard has suspended its search Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 for the six passengers aboard the missing medical transport aircraft off the coast of Nantucket."

According to the statement, the Coast Guard and partner agencies searched 4445 miles over approximately 66 hours.

"Suspending a search is not an easy decision," said Rear Admiral Matthew Lake, Commander of the Northeast District. "We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and our gratitude for our partner agencies who helped support search efforts."

Earlier in the day, the Coast Guard had searched for the six people and the jet's black box.

The officials had said that the search for the jet's black box might prove difficult given how "extensive" the debris field is.

"In the debris we've identified at this point, there is no indication that we found a black box," Lake said.

Officials did not provide the exact size of the debris field. But the size and amount of debris have made it "very difficult to get into the details of what's there," said Kastriot Kastrati, search and rescue mission coordinator for the US Coast Guard's northeast district.

The debris field was roughly 32 kilometres off the coast of Nantucket, Lake said. The water in the area is between 24 and 28 metres deep.

Debris from the Gulfstream G100 twinjet has been found floating in the ocean Saturday evening. The plane carrying six people was en route from Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport when it suddenly went dark Saturday on Federal Aviation Administration radar shortly before its scheduled 1:25 a.m. landing.