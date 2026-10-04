Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers For THESE Days Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains across the Telugu states over the next three days. The disaster management department and IMD have already issued alerts for several districts

The weather department just dropped a major update. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see heavy downpours for the next three days. A sudden weather shift in the Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic circulation, and a trough are causing this change.

The trough stretches from the Arabian Sea across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It has merged with a cyclonic circulation over the Karnataka region. This combination has completely changed the weather in both Telugu states. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts based on the latest data.

The weather has turned cloudy and cool across the North and South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, the Godavari districts, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore will experience moderate to heavy rains.

Officials have also predicted afternoon showers for the Rayalaseema districts. These include Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor. The authorities have strictly warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

The northern and eastern districts of Telangana will likely see moderate to heavy rains along with gusty winds over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Today, heavy rains will hit Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Tomorrow, the rain will shift towards Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Mahabubabad districts. These weather conditions will continue until the morning of October 7, followed by dry weather.

Hyderabad might feel sunny and humid in the morning, but the weather will completely change after the afternoon. Areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar will turn cloudy. These places will likely see thunderstorms and lightning by evening or night.

Sudden rains during the evening office commute can cause severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams. The city will record a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 22°C. The Cyberabad and Hyderabad Traffic Police have advised commuters to take necessary precautions.

People must stay alert as strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will accompany the rains.

1. You should never stand under old buildings, trees, electric poles, or hoardings during the rain.

2. Farmers and agricultural laborers working in the fields must move to safe places instead of standing under trees during lightning strikes.

3. The disaster management agency has advised farmers to make proper arrangements to protect their crops at the harvesting stage.