The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani Starrer Gets Reality Check Collects THIS Much

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani starrer The Paradise is showing its true box office stamina now. The movie hit a reality check this Sunday. Let us look at the day 11 collection breakdown

Nani and Kayadu Lohar play the lead roles in The Paradise. Srikanth Odela directed this action drama. Mohan Babu plays the villain. The cast includes Sampoornesh Babu, Eeswari Rao, Sonali Kulkarni, Vishika, Priyadarshi, and Sathyaraj. Cherukuri Sudhakar produced the film under the SLV Cinemas banner. The movie hit the screens on September 24. The film opened to mixed talk but still managed to grab the biggest opening numbers in Nani's career.The film pulled massive numbers during its first weekend. The movie is struggling at the box office right now. The Nizam region achieved break-even status. The AP region is still far from the break-even mark. Trade pundits and distributors expect a 40 percent loss in Andhra Pradesh. Let us check the total collections and the 11th-day Sunday numbers.The Paradise saw decent numbers this Sunday. The film collected Rs 2.40 crore gross in India. The worldwide Sunday gross stands at Rs 2.50 crore. The movie made Rs 31 crore in the overseas market so far. The total worldwide collection has reached Rs 166.80 crore. The film still needs another Rs 33 crore gross to be safe. Monday collections will decide the actual fate of this movie.Theatres ran the movie with hiked ticket prices until Saturday. This brought in good revenue initially. The ticket rates returned to normal on Sunday. The film saw a huge drop in collections because of this price change. Last week's new releases failed to impress the audience. The crowd still chose this big film for their weekend watch. The real test for Nani starts this Monday. Pulling these numbers despite mixed talk and weak AP support is still a big achievement.