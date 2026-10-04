Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 5: Check City-Wise Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on Monday, October 5, as investors continued to track movements in global bullion markets amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The precious metals market has witnessed strong activity as traders assess interest-rate expectations, currency movements and demand for safe-haven assets.

According to the latest market update, domestic gold prices continued to remain elevated, keeping the precious metal firmly on the radar of both investors and jewellery buyers. Internationally, COMEX gold gained 0.52% to $4,183.8 an ounce. Silver also remained strong in global markets, with COMEX silver trading higher as investors monitored the broader precious-metals rally.

For Indian consumers, city-wise gold and silver prices can vary because of local taxes, transportation costs, jeweller margins and other market-related factors. The rate quoted by a jeweller may therefore differ from the benchmark price. Buyers should also remember that jewellery purchases involve additional costs such as making charges and GST, which can significantly affect the final bill.

The latest prices for major Indian cities are listed below for easy comparison.

Gold And Silver Rates Today, October 5