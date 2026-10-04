Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 5: Check City-Wise Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,537
|Rs 1,50,040
|Rs 2,25,830
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,775
|Rs 1,50,300
|Rs 2,26,220
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,592
|Rs 1,50,100
|Rs 2,25,920
|Chennai
|Rs 1,38,178
|Rs 1,50,740
|Rs 2,26,870
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,885
|Rs 1,50,420
|Rs 2,26,390
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,995
|Rs 1,50,540
|Rs 2,26,570
The precious-metals market is being closely watched as international prices remain near elevated levels. Gold continues to attract demand from investors seeking protection against market uncertainty, while silver is benefiting from both investment interest and its industrial applications.
Global cues, including movements in the US dollar, bond yields, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments, are likely to remain important for bullion prices in the near term. Domestic prices could also respond to changes in international bullion rates and currency movements.
Those planning to purchase gold or silver today should compare the prevailing rates offered by different jewellers before making a decision. For jewellery, buyers should additionally check purity, making charges, GST and other costs before finalising the purchase.
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