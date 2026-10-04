Qatar Receives Asian Games Flag And Unveils Doha 2030 Identity

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar formally received the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Flag yesterday at the Closing Ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, officially beginning its journey towards hosting the continental Games in Doha in 2030.

The handover ceremony also saw the unveiling of the Doha 2030 identity and slogan, 'The Games We Live For', as Qatar prepares to welcome Asia to the capital 20 years after Doha hosted the Asian Games for the first time in 2006.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the OCA Flag on behalf of Qatar during the formal ceremony.

He then handed the flag to Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, OCA Vice President for the 2030 Asian Games and Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, who passed it to Olympic and Asian champion Mutaz Essa Barshim for the Doha 2030 presentation.

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HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, received the Asian Games torch during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 closing ceremony.

The new identity places the OCA sun, the unifying symbol of the Asian Games, inside the 'O' of DOHA, putting the Games at the heart of the city. The sun represents light, aspiration and the dreams that athletes and nations bring to the competition.

The slogan, 'The Games We Live For', is centred on the dreams of athletes, nations, fans and communities, bringing their individual ambitions together through the shared moments that make sport memorable and inspire future generations.

The Doha 2030 presentation opened with a short film titled 'The Games We Live For', celebrating the human side of sport and the moments that athletes, families and fans work towards and experience together.

The artistic programme then moved into 'The Return of an Old Friend', with the Asian Games Flag serving as the central link between Nagoya and Doha.

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Qatar's High jump legend Mutaz Barshim walks with the Olympic Council of Asia flag wearing traditional Qatari attire.

High jump legend Barshim was joined by Qatari athletes before carrying the Flag to the centre of the stadium, symbolically passing it from the formal protocol of the handover into the hands of the sporting community.

The presentation also revisited Qatar's Asian Games history, linking Doha 2006 with the country's next hosting chapter in 2030. A horse-and-rider sequence echoed the horseback torch sequence from the Opening Ceremony of the 2006 Games.

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Qatari rider Jassim al-Kuwari entered the stadium on horseback carrying the flag, evoking memories of the iconic scene from the Opening Ceremony of the Doha 2006 Asian Games.

Qatari equestrian rider Jassim al-Kuwari received the Flag from Barshim before its journey continued westwards towards Doha through a film shown at the stadium. The film ended with the Flag being carried through a celebrating crowd into the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, connecting Doha 2006, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Doha 2030.

“The Flag Handover marks the start of a new journey. As Qatar assumes responsibility as the next host, we are proud to introduce Doha 2030 and The Games We Live For,” Dr Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee, said.

“Over the next four years, we will work closely with the Olympic Council of Asia, National Olympic Committees, athletes and partners across the continent as we prepare to welcome Asia to Doha.”

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'The Games We Live For', the slogan of Doha 2030, reflects the ambitions of athletes, people and nations, and the shared sporting experiences that bring Asia together.

Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain said receiving the flag was“a proud moment for Qatar and an important moment for the wider Asian sporting community”.

“We thank Aichi-Nagoya for its welcome and for the spirit of the successful Games it has shared with athletes and nations across the continent,” he said.“As the Flag is entrusted to Doha, we look forward to working with the Olympic Council of Asia, National Olympic Committees and partners across Asia on the journey to 2030.”

The Doha 2030 Flag Handover was developed by the Qatar Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Closing Ceremony organisers. The presentation combined live performances, film, digital imagery and visual effects to link Qatar's sporting heritage with its preparations for 2030.

Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Doha 2030 Asian Games