22Nd Edition Of Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) concluded at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), following a six-day run that welcomed more than 34,000 visitors.

Organised by Qatar Tourism, brought you by Visit Qatar and officially sponsored by QNB Group, this year's edition brought together more than 50 exhibitors representing 500 brands from 30 countries, alongside the Qatari Designers Pavilion, the Turkish Pavilion and the Indian Pavilion.

Building on the success of this year's edition, Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar confirmed that the 23rd edition of DJWE will take place from 26 April to 1 May 2027 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The newly launched DJWE Studio hosted a full programme of workshops, panel discussions and masterclasses. The studio's sessions attracted strong engagement, with 350 participants took part in the Studio's sessions throughout the exhibition.

Christie's lead the sessions exploring the jewellery and watch markets, design trends and collecting behaviours, alongside guided jewellery and watch tours, a Mentorship Moment session connected emerging designers with industry leaders, and a two-day certificate courses was held exploring 150 years of art and the relationship between art, jewellery and watches in the 20th century.

Qatar Development Bank, through Scale7, delivered a five-part entrepreneurship series supporting Qatar's local design community, while Visit Qatar, in partnership with the Picasso Institute, hosted influencer talks and a jewellery masterclass programme.

As part of its support for initiatives that create positive social impact, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026 saw the launch of a two-year collaboration between Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and renowned New York jewellery house David Webb, bringing together craftsmanship, creativity and philanthropy.

The collaboration features an exclusive limited-edition David Webb collection, including its iconic Nail and Oval Link designs, reimagined in rose gold and inspired by the colours of Qatar's sunsets and desert landscape.

Proceeds from the collection will support EAA Foundation's work with buildOn to expand access to primary education for out-of-school children through the Enroll Out of School Children Project: Break the Cycle of Poverty.

Over more than two decades, DJWE has established itself as a leading B2B and B2C jewellery and watches exhibition, connecting international and regional brands, Qatari designers and industry professionals with audiences and luxury enthusiasts from Qatar and beyond.

Its continued evolution reflects Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar's commitment to developing a diverse, high-value events offering while creating opportunities for commercial exchange, industry development and international collaboration, in support of Qatar's vision to diversify tourism and achieve sustainable economic impact.