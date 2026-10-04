Devdas Co-Stars Jackie Shroff And Smita Jaykar Reunite At Former's Farmhouse, Spend A Day Amidst Rabbits And Iguanas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Smita Jaykar, who shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, recently reunited for a day at the former's picturesque farmhouse.

Smita took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her visit, further giving fans a glimpse of her fun-filled day surrounded by nature and animals.

Sharing the photos, she wrote,“Day spent at Jackie Shroff farm house What an experience.” She also added hashtags including #jackieshroff, #smitajaykar, #farmhouse and #dayspentwell.

The pictures capture the actors enjoying the lush surroundings of Jackie's farmhouse. In one picture, Smita is seen posing alongside Jackie and another guest.

Another picture shows Smita posing with a man in front of a horse. The visit also appeared to be an animal-filled one, with Smita seen feeding and interacting with a cow.

In another frame, she is seen holding a large yellow-green reptile, while another picture shows her happily posing with a fluffy white rabbit.

Smita is also seen holding an iguana in another picture.

The carousel gives a glimpse of Jackie's farmhouse, located between Mumbai and Pune, that is known for its extensive greenery and a variety of animals, including cows, ducks and rabbits.

The post also received a warm reaction from Jackie's wife, Ayesha Shroff, who dropped pink heart emoticons in the comments.

Jackie Shroff and Smita Jaykar's reunion also brought back memories of their association with Devdas.

In Bhansali's 2002 adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel, Jackie played Chunnilal, Devdas' close friend. Smita, meanwhile, played Kaushalya Mukherjee, Devdas' mother. The film's cast also included Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas Mukherjee, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, Kirron Kher as Sumitra and several other prominent actors.

Released in 2002, Devdas was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bharat Shah. The film was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's celebrated novel and featured a screenplay by Bhansali and Prakash Kapadia.

Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma composed the music, while Binod Pradhan handled cinematography and Nitin Chandrakant Desai was responsible for the production design.

The film went on to become one of the most celebrated films of Bhansali's career.

–IANS

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