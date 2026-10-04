Rishab Shetty Joins Forces With Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram For Two Films

MENAFN - IANS) Bangalore, Oct 5 ( IANS) National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is to join hands with ace Malayalam director Chidambaram, best known for having directed the blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys', for two films.

Of the two films, one will be a sports drama in Kannada. Interestingly, it is the sports drama which is to be made first.

Sources say the film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors some time next year. The film will be produced by well known Malayalam film producer Shibu Thameens.

Director Chidambaram has carved a unique space with his unconventional storytelling and ability to build deeply human narratives. His collaboration with Rishab brings together two filmmakers and performers with a distinct understanding of rooted storytelling.

For Rishab Shetty, the project marks an exciting new creative move as he continues to expand his slate across diverse genres.

With Jai Hanuman among his eagerly awaited upcoming projects, sources say Rishab Shetty is exploring new storytelling spaces while continuing to stay connected to the rooted, culturally rich narratives that have defined his journey.

His work in the 'Kantara' franchise, including his National Award-winning performance, has further established him as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated creative forces.

In fact, just a few days ago, the actor and filmmaker had taken to his social media timelines to pen a post, reflecting on the journey of making 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The actor penned the post on the occasion of the film completing one year.

Rishab has consistently drawn from local culture and lived traditions. His move into the sports drama genre opens up another exciting space for him to explore as both an actor and storyteller.

Sources close to the team say that more details regarding the storyline, cast and crew are likely to be announced soon.

-- IANS

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