Estonian Foreign Ministry Says Estonian Embassy Remains In Kyiv
"Russia is trying to intimidate foreign diplomats in Kyiv and undermine support for Ukraine. It won't work. Estonia's Embassy remains in Kyiv, and our support for Ukraine remains firm," the post read.
The ministry added that Russia's threats only strengthen Estonia's resolve to support Ukraine and increase pressure on the aggressor.Read also: Germany working to accelerate Ukraine's accession to EU – Merz
As reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied reports that unnamed Western embassies were planning to evacuate their staff to Lviv or even farther west, to eastern parts of Poland.
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said that the EU Delegation and Advisory Mission in Ukraine, as well as none of the embassies of EU member states, were planning to leave Kyiv because of Russian strikes.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said it had no plans to change the operating arrangements of its embassy in Kyiv.
Photo: Kholodovsky, wiki
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