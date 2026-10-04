Nownodes To Sponsor TOKEN2049 Singapore Hackathon And Host Infrastructure Workshop

TOKEN2049

NOWNodes will sponsor the TOKEN2049 Singapore Hackathon and host an infrastructure workshop on October 6 with Mohammad Zahwy and Pauline Shangett.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NOWNodes, a blockchain infrastructure provider supporting 120+ networks, will take part in the TOKEN2049 Singapore Hackathon as an official sponsor and workshop partner.As part of the hackathon program, Mohammad Zahwy, Chief Business Development Officer & Pauline Shangett, Strategic Advisor at NOWNodes, will host a dedicated NOWNodes workshop on October 6 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM.The session will focus on what it takes to build reliable blockchain infrastructure for products moving from development to production. NOWNodes will cover the infrastructure challenges that appear as Web3 products scale, including growing request volumes, multichain expansion, global user distribution and infrastructure reliability.During the workshop, the team will also introduce the core infrastructure behind NOWNodes:- 120+ supported blockchain networks- No predefined RPS limits on paid plans- GEO-balanced infrastructure- 99.9% SLA- 24/7 support from real DevOps engineers, with an average response time of around 3 minutesNOWNodes provides shared and dedicated blockchain nodes, as well as RPC, WebSocket, gRPC and additional blockchain APIs for wallets, exchanges, trading platforms, analytics products and other Web3 businesses.Beyond the workshop, the NOWNodes team will be present throughout the hackathon to connect with builders, partners and teams working on new Web3 products.NOWNodes Workshop- Date: October 6, 2026- Time: 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM- Location: TOKEN2049 Singapore Hackathon, workshop area- Speaker: Mohammad Zahwy, Chief Business Development Officer at NOWNodes & Pauline Shangett, Strategic AdvisorLearn more about NOWNodes at nownodes.

Mohammad Zahwy

NOWNodes

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NOWNodes to Sponsor TOKEN2049 Singapore Hackathon and Host Infrastructure Workshop News Provided By NOWNodes October 05, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology



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