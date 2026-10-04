Anishma Anilkumar Tells Vijay Sethupathi: I Wanted To Tell You How Much You Inspired Me!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who has delivered three back-to-back superhit films -- 'Sirai', 'Youth' and 'Modha Rathiri', has now disclosed that she was a huge fan of actor Vijay Sethupathi and that when she recently met him, she wanted to let him know how much he had inspired her.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post on her meeting Vijay Sethupathi, Anishma Anilkumar wrote, "Met Mr yesterday (the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the Tamil film 'Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum').I wanted to tell you how much I love Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, and how much I love Kathiravan."

She then went on to list all the names of the characters Vijay Sethupathi had played in different film and said that she loved every single one of them.

The actress wrote, "Pandi, Michael, Gandhi, Ram every single character of yours came rushing into my eyes when I saw you...I wanted to tell you how your journey as an actor has always given me hope and how much you inspired me when I actually met you, I completely froze. All I could do was ask for a picture, click it and stand there smiling. Didn't say even half of what I wanted to. Always your huge fan sir @actorvijaysethupathi."

It may be recalled that Raja Karuppusamy, the director of Anishma's most recent film 'Modha Rathri', had penned a note of gratitude to her, in which he had disclosed how both he and the actress had wept after shooting the climax of the film, which had now gone on to emerge a superhit.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, the director had begun by asking if he should thank her for her support or if he should apologise.

He wrote,"Okay!!!! Where do I even start? Should I say Thank You or should I say Sorry? Because honestly, words are not enough for everything you've done and for all the support you've given me and my film."

He went on to say, "Firstly, as an artist, I'm not saying this just because you are my heroine. Indian cinema is going to celebrate you. You are one of the most dedicated artists I've ever worked with. That dance, that final scream, that post-climax vent out - maybe they are just scenes to others. But to us, they are much more than that. I still remember after the climax, both of us were crying... We didn't even know whether you had to console me or I had to console you. And @jeeshma_jeechu chechi love you and thank you for giving love and support. Seriously, Cinema will hold you tight. Thank you, SUPER STAR @anishma_anilkumar."

The director then went on to praise Anishma for the support she had provided to him and his team.

"And as a human being, the comfort, love and warmth you give to me, my team and everyone on the set is truly incredible. Even after all the love, success and fame you've received, you're still the same person I met before all of this. Personally, you've stood by me even when some of the closest people in my circle couldn't. For that, I'll be forever grateful to you (sic)," he had said.