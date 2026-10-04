Internal Combustion Engine Market Expected To Grow Steadily At A 7.7% CAGR Until 2030

Internal Combustion Engine Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Internal Combustion Engine Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The internal combustion engine market continues to demonstrate significant growth, driven by expanding industrial and transportation needs worldwide. As the demand for efficient and advanced engine technologies rises, this sector is set to experience notable developments in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of internal combustion engines.

Internal Combustion Engine Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The internal combustion engine market has seen robust expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $165.56 billion in 2025 to $178.96 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market's historical growth has been largely fueled by increasing demand for transportation vehicles, greater use of industrial machinery, ongoing infrastructure development, wider adoption of agricultural equipment, and a growing need for dependable power generation systems.

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Looking ahead, the internal combustion engine market is poised for continued growth, expected to reach $240.5 billion by 2030 at a steady CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted expansion is attributed to several factors, including heightened interest in low-emission engine technologies, broader utilization of alternative fuel engines, advancements in hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines, rising demand for enhanced engine efficiency solutions, and increased focus on sustainable combustion technologies. Key trends anticipated during this period include the development of fuel-efficient engines, adoption of alternative fuel-compatible technologies, integration of combustion optimization systems, demand for high-performance engine components, and efforts to reduce engine emissions.

Understanding Internal Combustion Engines and Their Applications

Internal combustion engines (ICEs) are mechanical devices designed to convert the chemical energy stored in fuels into mechanical power through controlled combustion within a sealed chamber. The expansion of gases produced during combustion moves pistons or rotors, which then generate power used in a variety of applications. These engines are engineered to provide reliable performance, fuel economy, and sufficient power output across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, agriculture, marine, and power generation.

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How Growing Vehicle Production Fuels Internal Combustion Engine Market Expansion

One of the primary factors driving the internal combustion engine market is the increasing production of vehicles. This category encompasses passenger cars, commercial trucks, and two-wheelers, which are assembled from various components like engines, chassis, tires, and interiors. The surge in vehicle manufacturing is closely linked to rapid urbanization, which boosts the need for personal and commercial transportation options for commuting, logistics, and public transit. Internal combustion engines remain the predominant propulsion technology, converting fuel into mechanical energy to enable efficient vehicle operation. For example, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported that global vehicle production climbed from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, a 3.9% increase, while sales rose from 95.3 million to 99.8 million units, marking a 4.7% growth. This upward trend in vehicle production significantly supports the demand for internal combustion engines.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Potential in the Internal Combustion Engine Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the internal combustion engine market and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional performance and emerging opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Internal Combustion Engine Market Expected to Grow Steadily at a 7.7% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 05, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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