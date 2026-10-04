Medela Recognised By Australian Mums With Three Mumpower Approvedtm Seals

research from the MumPower community recognised Medela across three key categories, highlighting the trust and recommendation of Australian families.

- Margarita MagdalinosMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medela announced as one of just six inaugural brands to achieve Mumpower ApprovedTM status an independent, mum-backed research and recognition program turning what Australian mums really think about brands into insight, advocacy and visible proof. Australian mums have put Medela to the test, with the brand earning all three Mumpower ApprovedTM seals for trust, recommendation and customer satisfaction.Mumpower, Australia's specialist mum-marketing agency for 17 years, independently surveyed 2,391 Australian parents to uncover what drives brand choice, including why they buy, why they don't and what earns their trust, before turning qualifying results into visible proof.For Medela, the results were emphatic.Among Australian mums who had used or purchased a Medela product, 95% trusted the brand and 92% said they were likely to recommend it. Even respondents who have not used a Medela product but who were aware of the brand, mirrored strong levels of brand trust, a testament to the brand's existing goodwill. Medela also achieved an outstanding average customer satisfaction rating of 4.45 out of 5.That trust result carries weight in a category where mums face an increasing range of brands, products and price points. Across the broader research, 40% of respondents said they would rather pay more for a brand they trust, 59% put trust and price on equal footing, and just 1% prioritised price over trust. The research also looked beyond existing customers, uncovering opportunities to resonate with more mums and strengthen Medela's connection with future customers.What makes mums choose Medela?Medela stands out for mums as a trusted brand recommended by healthcare professionals, with reliable product performance and comfortable use also emerging as important reasons for purchase.Hundreds of written reviews brought those findings to life:“It was the same brand used in the hospital where I had my baby so it was familiar and used by trusted healthcare professionals.” - Catherine, VIC“After much research we went with Medela and were not disappointed! It consistently and comfortably did its job and the hands-free allowed for flexibility of everyday life with a baby and a small child.” - Lesley, WAThe program also delivered Medela a bank of authentic user-generated video content, capturing first-hand advocacy from Australian mums showing how they experience Medela and its products in real life.Medela's Director of Marketing Margarita Magdalinos said the results were particularly meaningful for a brand that places enormous value on the trust it has built with mums.“We care deeply about the role Medela plays throughout the breastfeeding journey and providing mums with products and solutions women can genuinely rely on. Hearing directly from Australian mums about their experience with our brand is incredibly powerful.It gives real weight to the Medela brand, while giving us fresh insight to keep evolving and responding to what mums need from us.”Medela qualified for all three Mumpower ApprovedTM seals: Trusted by Mums, Recommended by Mums and Loved by Mums.Brands cannot buy a seal and participation does not guarantee one. Trusted by Mums and Recommended by Mums each require at least 90% positive results among qualified Australian mum users/purchasers, while Loved by Mums requires an average customer satisfaction rating of at least 4 out of 5.Mumpower Founder and CEO Christie Nicholas said Medela's results demonstrate why customer proof matters more than brand claims.“Mums do the research, weigh up the options and have enormous influence over which brands ultimately earn a place in the family budget.Any brand can say it's trusted, loved or recommended, but mums trust other mums most. Mumpower ApprovedTM puts that voice front and centre; not just one mum or one expert, but the customer at scale.Medela put its reputation to the test and Australian mums backed it. It can now take trusted, recommended and loved into market with proof directly from its customers.” Medela will now share its Mumpower ApprovedTM status across advertising, digital, social media, retail and other customer touchpoints, giving consumers visible, mum-backed validation.

Saskia Wibowo

Medela Australia

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Medela Recognised by Australian Mums with Three MumPower ApprovedTM Seals News Provided By Medela Australia October 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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