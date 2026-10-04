ASAP Movers Marks 24 Years On The Central Coast As Demand For Moving Companies Santa Maria Residents Trust Continues To Climb

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a large, professional team of movers and office staff posed in front of a branded ASAP Movers truck with moving boxes, showcasing the dedicated team behind ASAP Movers, a premier choice among moving companies santa maria residents rely on"ASAP Movers marks 24 years on the Central Coast, expanding moving services with employee crews, storage, GPS tracking, and price certainty across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

SANTA MARIA, CA - October 4, 2026 - Relocation activity across the Central Coast has placed renewed attention on which moving companies Santa Maria households and businesses can depend on during a move. ASAP Movers, headquartered at 1310 W McCoy Ln in Santa Maria, has responded by expanding access to a full range of moving services supported by company employed crews, an owned fleet, and warehouse storage capacity.

The announcement comes as ASAP Movers passes more than 24 years of continuous operation across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Regional Growth Puts Pressure on Local Relocation Capacity

Population shifts between Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and surrounding Central Coast communities have increased the volume of residential and commercial relocations booked each season. Households moving within the region and those relocating out of state both require coordination that smaller operators often cannot sustain.

That pressure has sharpened the difference between moving companies Santa Maria clients can schedule reliably and those that subcontract work during peak periods. ASAP Movers staffs every regular crew with company employees rather than independent contractors, which keeps scheduling and accountability inside a single organization.

Employee Crews Separate ASAP Movers From Subcontracted Operations

More than 50 trained employees make up the ASAP Movers workforce. Each one completes drug screening and a background check before any customer contact, followed by an extensive training period covering handling, loading, and equipment operation.

Combined professional experience across the team exceeds 300 years. Several crew chiefs and long haul drivers carry individual records of 20 to 49 years in the industry, a depth rarely concentrated among the moving companies Santa Maria residents encounter.

The practical result shows up on moving day. Crews arrive already familiar with the equipment, the routes, and the standards ASAP Movers applies to every job.

Moving Services Span Local, Long Distance, and Final Mile Work

Households comparing moving companies Santa Maria offers typically begin with the service list. The moving services available through ASAP Movers cover local moves within the Central Coast, long distance relocations across state lines, residential and apartment moves, and commercial or business relocations. Full service packing and packing supplies are available for clients who prefer to hand off preparation entirely.

Storage remains part of the same service framework rather than a separate vendor arrangement. Belongings held between a closing date and a move in date stay within ASAP Movers warehouse facilities, which removes an extra handoff from an already demanding timeline.

Final mile delivery rounds out the moving services list, handled by specialists assigned to that work specifically. Labor support is also available for clients who need loading or unloading assistance without a full transport package.

Price Certainty and GPS Tracking Address Common Client Concerns

Cost uncertainty ranks among the most frequent complaints raised against movers nationwide. Vague estimates and charges that surface mid move have damaged confidence in the industry as a whole.

ASAP Movers offers price certainty options that fix the cost ahead of the move date, giving clients a figure to plan against. GPS tracking on the fleet provides visibility into where a shipment sits during transit, particularly relevant on long distance routes where belongings spend days rather than hours in motion.

Both measures speak to the same concern. Clients comparing moving services want to know what a move will cost and where belongings sit at any given point.

Leadership Built From Inside the Company and the Community

President and CEO Kasey Fox began at ASAP Movers as an employee and advanced through the organization over 17 years in the industry. A Central Coast resident for more than two decades, Fox holds an AA from Cuesta College and a BA from Cal Poly with a concentration in small business management, and has coached basketball and baseball for the boys JV programs at Arroyo Grande High School.

Vice President and COO Kyle Chapman joined as a crew member in 2005 and worked toward ownership across nearly 20 years in the field. Chapman earned a BA in Business Administration through Columbia College and lives in Santa Maria.

General Manager Shandie Fox has spent more than seven years with the organization, advancing from Office Assistant to Office Manager and then to General Manager. Warehouse Manager Scott Dodge, born and raised in Santa Maria, started as a professional mover in 2017 and now oversees warehouse operations, final mile deliveries, and incoming and outgoing storage shipments.

Service Coverage Across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Customers throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County fall within the ASAP Movers service footprint, alongside the broader Central Coast. Roots in San Luis Obispo County date back to the earliest years of operation, with the current headquarters established in Santa Maria.

That geographic range gives regional clients access to moving services that scale from a single apartment to a full commercial relocation. Among moving companies Santa Maria and neighboring communities can call on, few combine that coverage with more than two decades of continuous local operation.

About ASAP Movers

ASAP Movers is a full service moving company headquartered at 1310 W McCoy Ln, Santa Maria, CA 93455. The company has served the Central Coast for more than 24 years, providing local moving, long distance moving, residential and apartment moving, commercial relocation, full service packing, packing supplies, storage, final mile delivery, and labor support.

Every regular crew consists of company employees who are trained, drug screened, and background checked. For scheduling and inquiries, ASAP Movers can be reached at (805) 544-9222 or by email at ....