Drone Strike On Power Facility In Poltava Region Leaves 22,000 Customers Without Power
“An UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility has been recorded. As a result of the attack, approximately 22,000 customers were temporarily left without power,” the message reads.
The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.Read also: Russian drone crashes onto highway in Poltava region, truck catches fire
Specialists from Poltavaoblenergo JSC are already working to restore power.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2 in the Poltava region, a Russian drone crashed onto the roadway, causing a truck to catch fire.
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