Ukraine And Germany Sign Energy Agreements Worth More Than €155 Million

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

"We are strengthening the partnership between Ukrainian and German businesses. We held the Ukrainian-German Business Forum under the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the main topics of the dialogue were defense and energy. The discussion focused on the needs of the energy sector.

“Today, Ukraine urgently needs energy equipment to restore damaged facilities, strengthen energy security, and prepare for winter: transformers, turbines, generators, high-voltage equipment, cables, and other critically important components. And we are grateful to Germany for its practical and financial assistance,” Shmyhal stated.

Regarding Germany's announcement of a 250 million euro allocation to the Energy Support Fund, Shmyhal noted:“This is an important contribution for us to prepare for the coming winter amid Russian attacks.”

At the same time, Shmyhal noted,“we must also look to the future. Our goal is to build a modern, resilient energy system that is fully integrated into the EU. We encourage direct cooperation between Ukrainian and German companies, including the conclusion of agreements on the production and timely delivery of critically important equipment, technology transfer, and joint projects for restoration and modernization.”

In total, 15 documents worth 8.5 billion euros were signed following the forum, Shmyhal reported.

He emphasized that Germany is one of Ukraine's most important and reliable partners.

“We have strong cooperation in the energy and economic sectors. German support has helped us restore damaged infrastructure and strengthen the resilience of our power grid,” Shmyhal noted.

He thanked Merz, Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche, the German government, the German business community, and the German people for their support of Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, a number of important agreements in the energy sector were concluded following the Ukrainian-German Business Forum. The total value of the portfolio exceeds 155 million euros.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and the German company Siemens Energy will collaborate to restore, modernize, and enhance the resilience of Ukraine's energy system. In particular, Shmyhal noted, the possibility of using 12 Siemens Energy gas turbine units for distributed generation is being explored.

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NPC“Ukrenergo” and two German power grid operators-50Hertz and Amprion-have agreed to cooperate to expedite Ukraine's acquisition of critically important electrical equipment.

As Shmyhal noted,“We will leverage our partners' capabilities to identify production capacities and coordinate efforts to find the earliest available slots with international manufacturers of transformers, cables, switching equipment, and other critical equipment.”

Naftogaz and Siemens Energy will collaborate to enhance the resilience and restore Ukraine's energy system in three areas:

- energy security and infrastructure protection: facility protection, security audits, crisis management, cybersecurity, and rapid recovery;

- modernization of underground gas storage facilities. A project is being developed to supply five gas turbine compressor units to expand our capacity;

- technical cooperation on electricity generation. The possibility of implementing generation based on Siemens Energy solutions and automated control systems is being explored.

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Shmyhal thanked German businesses for their active stance and willingness to deepen the partnership to modernize Ukraine's energy sector and strengthen joint energy security.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, October 4, on an unannounced visit.

During a joint press conference with Merz in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Germany had allocated a new comprehensive support package for Ukraine totaling 1.3 billion euros.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting in Kyiv with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, discussed joint energy support projects for Ukraine, as well as issues related to the supply of liquefied natural gas and the restoration of the shelter at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant