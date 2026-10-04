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Jooyoung Lee

Jooyoung Lee


2026-10-04 07:09:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, Behavioural Data Science Lab, University of Technology Sydney
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Jooyoung Lee is a Research Fellow at the Behavioural Data Science Lab, University of Technology Sydney, specialising in computational social science, online misinformation, and digital safety. Her research integrates large-scale natural language processing, machine learning, and behavioural analytics to understand how harmful narratives emerge, spread, and influence online communities.

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  • –present Research Fellow, Behavioural Data Science Lab, University of Technology Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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