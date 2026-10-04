Ivo Deepens Its Australian Presence With New Sydney Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI contract intelligence company builds local team to support more than 30 customers across Australia and New Zealand, including Canva, Fonterra and Dovetail

SYDNEY, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivo, the leading contract intelligence platform for major global enterprises, today announced a new office in Sydney's central business district, expanding its Australian presence to support a growing customer base across the region. The company serves more than 30 customers across Australia and New Zealand, including Canva, Fonterra, Dovetail, and companies across the ASX 100 and Australia's Big Four banks.

The expansion will allow Ivo to closely support regional customers and establish a local base for further growth. Over the past 12 months, Ivo's customer base across the two markets has grown by more than 40%.

Joanna Barker, formerly the Chief Operating Officer at KPMG Australia, will join Ivo as Head of Customer Success, Asia-Pacific, with a focus on building a team to support existing customers and expand adoption across Australia and New Zealand. Initial local hiring will include Customer Success Managers, Legal Engineers and Account Executives.

“Our customers in Australia and New Zealand have already shown us the demand for contract intelligence. Establishing a team in Sydney is the next step in how we serve them and grow in the region,” said Min-Kyu Jung, co-founder and CEO of Ivo.“We want to work alongside legal teams as they change how their businesses handle contracts, from reviewing an agreement to getting strategic business insights from their contract portfolio. Having boots on the ground will allow us to support them better and bring their needs directly into what we build.”

Ivo's platform brings together contract review, deal negotiation, and contract intelligence. It enables legal teams to manage contracting from start to finish and gives teams across procurement, sales and finance visibility into the data and intelligence contained within their contracts.

The Australian team will provide faster, more tailored support to Ivo's APAC customers, combining closer alignment with their' working hours with knowledge of the local market and challenges facing in-house legal teams. Local Customer Success Managers and Legal Engineers will work with customers to embed Ivo into their contracting workflows.

The local presence will also strengthen the connection between customers across Asia-Pacific and Ivo's product development, ensuring their needs inform the company's roadmap as it builds for a global market.

Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo's Sydney expansion builds on its roots in the region. Earlier this year, the company raised a US$55 million Series B led by Blackbird with participation from Costanoa Ventures, Uncork Capital, Fika Ventures, GD1 and Icehouse Ventures to support product development, enterprise capabilities and international growth.

To learn more about Ivo, visit ivo.ai. Open roles are available at ivo.ai/careers.

About Ivo

Ivo is an AI-native contract intelligence platform built for the enterprise that helps legal and business teams move faster, reduce risk, and grow revenue by turning contracts into actionable business intelligence. Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo enables organizations to surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks across the contract lifecycle. Customers include leading global enterprises and high-growth companies across multiple industries.

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