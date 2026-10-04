AIFA Outlines AI Application Strategy And Product Progress At First Annual Conference In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company highlights its focus on AI applications in education, plans a year-round showcase at its Las Vegas venue, and reaffirms its disclosure practices

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (“AIFA” or the“Company”) today held its inaugural annual conference at the Company's Las Vegas venue. Chairman Shanglong Li delivered the keynote address, outlining AIFA's strategic direction, recent product development progress, and priorities for the next stage of the Company's growth.

Mr. Li stated that AIFA does not intend to compete in semiconductor development or pursue the development of foundational AI models. Instead, the Company is focused on building differentiated AI applications around assets and capabilities that it believes are more difficult to replicate, including proprietary data, proprietary audience and distribution channels, and established user trust.

AIFA's current business strategy spans four principal areas: AI-enabled content, AI-enabled education, investment and research, and global business services. Education is currently the Company's primary area of focus and serves as an initial application scenario for its AI capabilities. Over time, AIFA may selectively explore additional verticals where its data, distribution, user relationships, and AI-enabled service capabilities can be applied, including areas such as financial services, healthcare-related services, and local services.

Product Development Progress

The Company also provided an update on the development and deployment of two AI-enabled products:



CreateAgent is designed to support creators and business teams across key stages of the content-development process, including topic identification, angle selection, script drafting and draft evaluation. The Company currently uses CreateAgent internally, and the product has also begun to be used by external creators, as well as teams in the real estate and insurance brokerage sectors. Teach OS is being developed as an AI-enabled operating system for educators, training providers and small education businesses. The platform is designed around six core modules covering customer acquisition, course creation, conversion, Q&A, learning support and analytics. Two modules-customer acquisition and course creation-are currently live, while the remaining four modules are under development. The Company expects to formally launch Teach OS in the near term.



AI education certification

Together with the research team led by Professor John Li, a Stanford instructor and a professor at California Science and Technology University, the Company has prepared a white paper on an AI education certification standard built around three criteria: using AI, teaching AI, and delivering work with AI. The Company plans to publish the white paper next month.

Year-round showcase in Las Vegas

The Company plans to position its Las Vegas venue as a year-round showcase and market-entry platform for advanced consumer electronics and technology brands seeking to expand into the U.S. market, initial collaboration includes the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce and BayPort Digital Hub.

AIFA also plans to host visitors and business delegations at company's HyperX Arena venue during CES 2027, using the Las Vegas location as a platform for product showcases, business introductions, and cross-border industry engagement.

In addition, the Company expects to host two events in Southern California in 2027: The Next Generation AI Education Forum, planned for January in Irvine, California, and a Global IP Conference focused on intellectual property, content, creators, and related business opportunities.

Board and Advisory Development

AIFA has invited several individuals with experience in AI healthcare, technology, legal and regulatory matters, as well as an AI industry advisor, to consider board or advisory roles. No appointments have been finalized as of the date of this release. The Company will make any required SEC and Nasdaq disclosures if and when appointments are completed.

“We are not here to tell stories about AI. We are here to build with AI,” said Shanglong Li, Chairman of AIFA.“What is live, we call live. What is in progress, we call in progress. When we get something done, we say so. When we don't, we say that too.”

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.