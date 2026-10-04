U.S. Leads International Coalition To Endorse Kyoto Vision For A Golden Age Of Science

KYOTO, JAPAN - At the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum convened in Kyoto, the United States and 16 countries endorsed the Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science. The joint declaration reflects a shared ambition to renew and strengthen our science ecosystems and usher in a golden age of discovery and prosperity.

Led by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, the Kyoto Vision recognizes that we stand at the frontier of an immense opportunity to harness super intelligence and advance new approaches to greatly accelerate scientific discovery. Super intelligence for science will enable autonomous experimentation at scale, unlocking new experimental and analytical capabilities that open entirely new lines of inquiry. In light of the profound shifts in the research landscape, ministers pledged to seize this moment by harnessing new institutional models and funding mechanisms to enable the best and brightest scientists to pursue their most ambitious work.

“The way we make scientific discoveries has changed, and the Kyoto Vision is a recognition of that shift and a call to action,” said Director Kratsios.“Super intelligence applied to science will be the greatest force in history for democratizing research. Seizing this moment requires us to reinvigorate our research enterprises and leverage new institutional models for discovery. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is leading that charge, and the Kyoto Vision shows the world is ready to move forward with us.”

The Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science calls for:

Improving the institutions of discovery: Ministers noted the value of a using a variety of funding tools to support research, including long-duration awards, rapid grants, and prizes and challenges, and encouraged experimentation with new institutional models that offer different levels of autonomy, resources, and direction. They welcomed metascience as an empirical field to improve how science is conducted, organized, and funded for public benefit. Harnessing super intelligence for science: Ministers recognized that SI is both accelerating existing research tasks and enabling entirely new forms of inquiry. They encouraged thoughtful integration of SI into scientific workflows and pledged to expand researcher access to SI for science tools, scientific data, computing infrastructure, and experimental facilities. Cultivating talent across the scientific enterprise: Ministers committed to identifying and investing in meritorious students and early-career researchers, and to giving them the support, freedom, and opportunity necessary for ambitious inquiry. They acknowledged that progress in many technological domains depends on people who can operate, maintain, and improve instrumentation, and encouraged expanded hands-on training as well as cross-sectoral doctoral programs, fellowships, and research partnerships.

In July 2026, Director Kratsios delivered to President Trump Science: A New Golden Age, the most comprehensive rethinking of the American science and technology research enterprise in eight decades. The report established new directions for U.S. government agencies on how they conduct, fund, and measure the impact of R&D, in light of fundamental changes to the American scientific enterprise and the new opportunities that have emerged.

The following countries endorsed the Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science:

Argentina

Bulgaria

Chile

Cyprus

Germany

Greece

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Republic of Korea

New Zealand

Poland

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

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U.S. Leads International Coalition to Endorse Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science News Provided By The White House October 04, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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