Korean Fireworks Company Won First Prize In 34Th Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 4 - The prize-giving ceremony of the(“the Contest”) was held tonight (4 October). Ten extraordinary fireworks companies from worldwide painted mesmerizing fireworks across Macao's sky around the major theme of“Set Sail for Macao, where the Silk Road Sparkles” on five evenings in September and October. After the intense competition, Faseecom Co., Ltd from Korea won the first prize, followed by Platinum Fireworks, Inc. from the Philippines and Feux Artifice Orion from Canada as the first and second runners-up.

Revolving around“Set Sail for Macao, where the Silk Road Sparkles” as the major theme of this year, the Contest comprises three chapters -“Encounter with History”,“Encounter with Civilization” and“Encounter with the Future”. Platinum Fireworks, Inc. from the Philippines and Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd from the United Kingdom presented the last two fireworks shows of the“Encounter with Civilization” in turn tonight (4 October).

Foster international exchange through fireworks

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Dora Ng Wai Han, and MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, attended the ensuing prize-giving ceremony together with other guests. Senna Fernandes remarked that the teams painted the night sky with unforgettable splendor of fireworks stories in their pinnacles of skills and artistic creativity. Residents and visitors in Macao, Hengqin and Zhuhai could experience the spectacular event together. The synergy of event and destination appeal was radiated more extensively and boosted the nighttime tourism economy. The Contest is not just a tourism event but also an exchange platform for international industry professionals. She expressed hope that the Contest can carry on to showcase Macao's vibrant charm of“tourism +” through the artistry of fireworks, enriching Macao's offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Invigorate festive tourism and spending

The fireworks nights covered the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. Pyrotechnic companies from Brazil, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Portugal, Korea, Thailand, China, the Philippines and the United Kingdom successively presented themed fireworks shows that took the audiences onto a mesmerizing and wonderful fireworks journey.

To extend the event's impact and convenience for spectators, new vantage points in Hengqin and Zhuhai were recommended by MGTO, which added up to a total of 11 vantage points including the ones in Macao. Many residents and visitors were drawn to various vantage points. Each fireworks night attracted great crowds for enjoyment and check-in on social media, to experience the glamour of“tourism + events” and the awe-inspiring beauty of the fireworks.

Themed as Macao Tourism Mascot Mak Mak in decorations, the Fireworks Carnival was held at the waterfront of Macao Science Center, one of the vantage points, each fireworks evening. Featuring delicacies, performances and interactive games, the Carnival attracted many spectators and boosted spending in the vicinity, adding lively vibes and impetus to the nighttime economy.

Experience Macao's diversity of“tourism +” in communities

The contestant teams also explored the communities and visited the Ruins of St. Paul's, Na Tcha Temple and other attractions, besides taking the“Tourism and 'Leisure' Buses” to the Red Market, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and Lou Lim Ioc Garden, among other attractions. They experienced Macao's vibrant communities and diverse appeal of“tourism +”.

Three parallel contests welcome applications by end of October

The Photo Contest, Student Drawing Contest and AI Generative Art Contest are held once again for the Contest this year. The three contests are currently open for submission of entries until 31 October. For details, please visit the website:.

Interactive game for chance to win one roundtrip air ticket

The Contest featured an online interactive game. Visitors and residents could enter MGTO's WeChat mini-program interactive zone to complete the game tasks or guess the champion team, to join the lucky draw for a chance to win MGTO's souvenirs and one roundtrip air ticket between Macao and the Chinese mainland, among other prizes. As of 30 September, the game engaged over 370,000 participations by WeChat users.

Prestigious Contest radiates glamour of“tourism + events”

Held since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious annual event in Macao and attracted top notch fireworks companies from around the world. Over the years, MGTO has been dedicated to enhancing the level of audience's enjoyment and widening the diversity of parallel activities. The Contest radiates Macao's appeal as an international destination of“tourism + events” and the vitality of local communities, continuously advancing tourism development and enriching the glamorous offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

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