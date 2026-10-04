I-70 Traffic Shifts Scheduled Between Warrenton And Wright City Rest Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HANNIBAL – Interstate 70 traffic shifts are planned in Warren County, beginning east of the Route 47 interchange at Warrenton extending near the rest area at Wright City (mile marker 194.2 to 197.6), as work continues on the Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville project. After the traffic shifts occur, crews will construct the final westbound lanes of I-70. Overall, motorists can expect the following traffic conditions and impacts:

October 8 – Eastbound traffic will shift RIGHT onto the new pavement October 12 – Westbound traffic will shift LEFT onto the new pavement Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound I-70 – Traffic barriers along the right and left shoulders Designated emergency pull-off locations for Westbound I-70

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on I-70 during peak travel times and the speed limit will remain 55 mph throughout the work zone.

The above traffic impacts are scheduled through the Spring of 2027. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT's Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri's FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit .

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I-70 Traffic Shifts Scheduled between Warrenton and Wright City Rest Area News Provided By Missouri Department of Transportation October 04, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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