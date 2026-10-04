Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Attack On Ex-MLA Balabantaray

Patnaik Alleges 'Goondaraj' in Odisha

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the alleged deterioration of law and order, questioning whether "goondaraj" is prevailing in the state following an attack on former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray.

Condemning the incident, Patnaik alleged that deadly attacks on public representatives are taking place in broad daylight while the administration and police remain silent spectators. In a post on X, Patnaik wrote, "Deadly attacks are being carried out on public representatives in broad daylight, the police are silent, the government is silent-is goondaraj reigning in Odisha? The attack on Biju Janata Dal leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Madhupurgad under Jenapur police station is utterly condemnable."

Patnaik further questioned the audacity of the perpetrators, alleging that the safety of both elected representatives and ordinary citizens is currently in jeopardy. "Attacks are taking place as if to kill public representatives in the presence of police. Who is giving this audacity to criminals? Is the rule of law or the rule of goons prevailing in Odisha? In this government, public representatives are insecure, and the safety of ordinary people is in jeopardy," the former Chief Minister said.

The BJD chief highlighted that such incidents are becoming recurrent not just in Dharmasala, but across the entire state. "Such incidents are happening repeatedly in Dharmasala, across the entire Odisha. Yet, the government is not taking any firm action-Odisha residents are not witnessing it. What does the government want: for peaceful Odisha to turn turbulent? Why is the government condoning such criminal acts? Why are exemplary actions not being taken?" he asked.

Issuing a strong political warning, Patnaik asserted that the people of the state are taking note of the situation and will respond accordingly. "Odisha residents are watching everything, keeping an account of it all. They will give a fitting response to such anarchy, such misrule," Patnaik added.

Ex-MLA Files Police Complaint, Alleges Political Motive

Former Dharmasala legislator and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray on Sunday lodged a police complaint alleging that he and his party workers were attacked during a public outreach march in Jajpur district.

Submitting a written complaint to the Jajpur Superintendent of Police, Balabantray alleged that the incident was politically motivated and claimed local MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu was the mastermind behind the attack. According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 3:00 PM in the Gadmadhupur area of Madhupurgarh Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of the Jenapur police station, during the party's 'Jan Sampark Padyatra'. A group of unidentified miscreants pelted bricks and stones at the convoy, severely damaging three vehicles, including Balabantray's car.

Party Workers Demand Action

Meanwhile, BJD leaders and workers staged a demonstration outside the Panikoili SP office, protesting the alleged attack on Balabantray and demanding action against the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)