Termatalia 2026: Costa Rica Showcases Sustainable Sensory Journey

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OURENSE, Galicia, Spain - Costa Rica's natural beauty is traditionally defined by its lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes, and pristine coastline. However, at Termatalia 2026 in Ourense, the Central American nation introduced international traveler and industry professionals to an entirely different way of interpreting a destination: drinking, smelling, and tasting its territory.

Through an exclusive masterclass entitled“Sustainable Sensory Journey through Costa Rica,” hosted at the trade fair's iconic Water Bar, delegates explored how biodiversit, hydrology, and local identity intersect to shape a country's culinary heritag.

Water: The Foundation of Flavor and Territory

The immersive experience kicked off with NISSI, a premium Costa Rican natural mineral water previously awarded First Prize at Termatalia's International Water Tasting.

Led by Alejandro Madrigal Ramírez -Director of Gastronomía Esencial Sostenible and President of Gastronómica Costa Rica-alongside Galician hydro-sommelier Mercedes González, the session demonstrated how water composition actively influences the palate long before food hits the table.



Origin: Filtered naturally through volcanic soils in tropical environments

Mineralization: Very low (under 50 mg/L)

Sodium Level: Low pH: Near-neutral

González showcased how mineral variance across water profiles affects mouthfeel and alters flavor extraction in artisanal products.

From Microclimates to the Cup: The Science of Coffee Extraction

Building on the hydrological foundation, the tasting transitioned to specialty coffee single-origins: Brumas del Zurquí and Derecho Sagrado Specialty Coffee.

To demonstrate the direct chemical interaction between water chemistry and brewing, participants sampled the exact same coffee grind roasted and prepared identically, but brewed using two distinct water mineral profiles:

Stabilized notes while highlighting delicate undertones and subtle florals.Enhanced sweetness, brightness, and perceived freshness across the palate.

The experiment highlighted the dedication of Costa Rican coffee growers who prioritize micro-batch traceability, sustainable farming, and processing transparency.

Cacao, Tropical Fruits, and the Meaning of Well-Being

The sensory expedition continued with fine single-origin cacao from CATICA Chocolates, highlighting three core pillars: origin, social inclusion, and sustainable innovation.

The journey concluded with fresh papaya, mango, and banana, illustrating how environmental factors-such as rainfall patterns, sunlight exposure, and soil nutrient levels-directly influence fruit size and sugar concentration.

Connecting Culinary Identity to Health and Tourism

Presenting this concept at Termatalia established a direct bridge between sustainable agriculture, health, wellness tourism, and environmental stewardship:



Environmental Care: Protecting native watersheds and volcanic soil biomes.

Economic Sustainability: Directly supporting smallholder farming families and rural cooperatives. Authentic Destination Storytelling: Offering eco-conscious travelers a deeper cultural connection through farm-to-table traceability.

By grounding its global tourism campaign in natural resource protection, Costa Rica reaffirmed a core message to international buyers in Spain: the country is not merely visited-it is tasted, smelled, enjoyed, and remembered.

Key Takeaways

Event: Termatalia 2026 (International Thermal Tourism, Health, and Wellness Fair in Ourense, Spain)

Core Presentation: Sustainable Sensory Journey through Costa Rica

Featured Brands: NISSI Mineral Water, Brumas del Zurquí, Derecho Sagrado Specialty Coffee, CATICA Chocolates

Key Concept: Water creates the territory, and the territory creates the flavor.

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