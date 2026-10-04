MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mansfield – This morning, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 84 near Radio Station Road. The crash claimed the life of a 62-year-old man from New Port Richey, FL.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 84. At the same time, the pedestrian was walking west in the eastbound travel lane of U.S. Highway 84. For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian walked into the path of the Dodge. This action resulted in the Dodge colliding with him. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is suspected; however, impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to exercise caution when walking near roadways. Wearing light-colored clothing, avoiding distractions, and keeping a safe distance from travel lanes while walking near oncoming vehicles can help prevent pedestrian-related crashes. Motorists should be properly restrained and remain vigilant when approaching disabled vehicles or pedestrians near the roadside. If you witness any hazardous situations, please dial *LSP (*577) to report it to the Louisiana State Police.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]

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Pedestrian Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash News Provided By Louisiana State Police October 04, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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