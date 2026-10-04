EWS Certificate Imbalance Must Be Seriously Looked Into: Speaker - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Sunday said the alleged regional imbalance in the issuance of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates must be seriously examined to ensure that no section of society faces injustice.

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Speaking to reporters in Sopore, Rather said he had directed the government to examine the issue and identify areas where there was scope for improvement.

“Yes, I have directed the government to examine the same wherever there is scope of improvement to avoid injustice to any section of society,” Rather said, as per news agency KNO.

He said the matter should be seriously looked into so that no section of society suffers any injustice.

It is noteworthy that the issue was raised during the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, when Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Gani Lone moved a Calling Attention Motion on the alleged regional imbalance in the issuance of EWS certificates.

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Lone had drawn the attention of the House towards disparities in the issuance of EWS certificates across regions and sought corrective measures to ensure equitable access to the benefits available under the EWS category.

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