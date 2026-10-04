FIA Plans Full Investigation After Chaotic Bahrain GP Start

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEPANG (Malaysia), Oct 4 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Formula One's lawmakers have vowed to launch a full investigation into the rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix which Lewis Hamilton likened to a“Lego race” after multiple cars broke down with software problems, reported PA Media/dpa.

Max Verstappen navigated his way through the chaos to claim his first triumph of the year.

Kimi Antonelli took second with Lewis Hamilton completing a fine comeback drive from 18th to the final spot on the podium.

George Russell retired from third with an engine issue to leave his world championship dream all but over.

However, the race at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia was overshadowed by embarrassing and unprecedented scenes when this season's new cars – which have already faced stern criticism – effectively failed to work in the wet.

The initial getaway had already been pushed back by 40 minutes following a deluge of rain.

F1 bosses then had to abandon the start when a number of drivers, including Verstappen and Hamilton, were struck by gremlins on the formation lap, with problems linked to the controversial 50-50 split between combustion and battery power leaving them unable to get their cars to operate.

Pole-sitter Verstappen was the first to complain that he could not accelerate. His crawling pace had a knock-on effect. Hamilton, running behind Verstappen, then hit trouble in his Ferrari.

“I am pressing the throttle, and nothing is happening,” said Hamilton before stopping at the side of the track.

A whole host of other drivers were also struggling to keep their engines running in the first meaningful wet running for this generation of car.

Verstappen, who has threatened to quit the sport because of his disdain of the new regulations, was eventually able to get up to speed.

He laughed and shook his head upon seeing some of the cars parked at the side of the track.

“Look at this,” he said over the radio.

The grid eventually limped back to the pit-lane, and a further 53 minutes passed before the green light was given by the sport's chiefs to restart the race.

An explanation for the lengthy delay was not offered at the time, although it later emerged that new software had to be downloaded to the cars.

Two laps then followed behind the safety car before a standing start.

Verstappen took the chequered flag 2.3 seconds clear of Antonelli.

“These engines are so complicated, and a lot of software is implemented,” said Verstappen as he reflected on the chaos that puts the sport's contentious rules firmly back in the spotlight.

“I triggered it first, and then I looked in my mirror, and I was like, 'Wait, are they waiting for me?'”

Hamilton, sitting next to Verstappen in the post-race news conference, said:“It was like the Lego race (before the British Grand Prix).”

Verstappen continued:“What can you say? That's not what you want for the sport.”

Hamilton added:“I had to stop on track and stop the car and engine and restart it. I've never done that before. I hope there is a lesson learned.”

The FIA said in a statement on Sunday:“On the formation lap an unprecedented combination of low engine speed, low-grip conditions, wet-weather energy management settings and the Sepang circuit's sector configuration led to an unintended loss of power for a number of cars.

“As a result, the FIA Technical Department removed the energy limit constraint in the affected sectors through an updated software release distributed to all competitors during the race delay caused by heavy rain enabling teams to make the necessary changes to the power unit before the start of the race.

“This issue had not been detected by the FIA or the teams during testing or during the laps to the grid. The FIA, together with the teams and power unit manufacturers, will undertake a full review of the issue.”

Russell's failure to finish leaves him 84 points behind his team-mate with only seven scheduled races, and a possible 183 points remaining.

“The whole day felt like a bit of a faff, with the delay, the red flag, and endless laps behind the safety car,” he said.

“It didn't feel very 'F1' today. And I would have been disappointed if I was in the stands and watching that unfold.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa