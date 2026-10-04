Making The Most Of City Life For Older People: 3 Debunked Mobility Myths

MENAFN - The Conversation) Old age is often associated with reliance on others, loss of independence and inactivity. But these simplistic notions mask the diversity of people's experiences as they age, and can also lead to unsuitable policies and interventions - or even to explicit forms of ageism.

As a lecturer in urban planning at the Université de Montréal's École d'urbanisme et d'architecture de paysage (School of Urban Planning and Landscape Architecture), I believe it's important to challenge the myths surrounding older people in the city.

Research in urban planning and urban studies shows that mobility does not stop with old age. Instead, it's transformed, it adapts and it can reflect the inventiveness and resilience of people's life journeys and networks.

This article is part of our ongoing series The Grey Revolution. The Conversation Canada and La Conversation are exploring the impact of the aging boomer generation on Canadian society, including housing, working, culture, nutrition, travelling and health care. The series explores the upheavals already underway and those looming ahead.

Myth 1: 'Life slows down when you retire'

The idea that retirement marks the start of a static, slower-paced life is misleading. Stopping work can certainly mean withdrawing from social life, having fewer obligations and less social contact. But in many cases, being retired means an involvement in activities that are more carefully chosen and deeply valued. Retirement is not withdrawal but a reorganization of priorities and activities in line with evolving interests and social connections.

When retirees are free from professional constraints, many redirect their time towards leisure activities, volunteer work, travel or simply a more varied range of daily activities. Having free time allows sine retirees to actually increase their mobility, whether by walking more, cycling and visiting public places more often.

Outings may become less frequent or cover shorter distances with age and the end of work-related travel, but they take on greater significance. Proximity to shops, health-care services or green spaces therefore becomes central to maintaining an active lifestyle.

Far from interrupting mobility, old age can transform it. Although studies note an overall downward trend in certain indicators, they mostly show a shift in the ways people travel.

People adapt their travel patterns according to their health, their preferences and the resources available in the area. When areas become less economically viable or shops relocate from neighbourhoods to motorway fringes, older people must travel further. So we see a creative adaptation of lifestyles rather than a“standstill.” Daily mobility, whether for short or long distances, remains a pillar of independence, well-being and social connection.

Myth 2: 'From the car to public transit'

This idea is based on an often simplistic view of older people's mobility patterns. For the majority of older people in western societies, their cars are not merely a mode of transport. They embody an identity, a way of life and freedom. For decades, daily life has been shaped and structured around the car.

It's a mistake to assume that giving up driving will naturally lead people to switch to public transit. Around the age of 75 to 80, many people consider reducing or stopping driving, often because of health issues, declining reflexes or pressure from loved ones.

But that's exactly when public transit becomes the most difficult to use. Walking to a stop, sometimes waiting in harsh weather conditions, boarding vehicles, navigating digital ticketing systems or dealing with complex connections are all difficulties. When walking becomes more difficult, these obstacles can turn the use of public transport of all types into an ordeal or even make it impossible.

Consequently, switching from the car to other modes of transit is far from automatic. Thinking about mobility for older people probably means keeping the car at the centre of the equation, but in a different way.

Options include carpooling, hiring a driver, getting support from family and friends or using on-demand transit systems, taxis or community shuttles. Tools like workshops and training courses can help familiarize older generations with modern public transit so that the shift from a“driving age” to a“car-free age” represents a smooth transition that doesn't turn into a trap of immobility or dependency.

Read more: Beyond the 15-minute city: What really makes people want to walk

Myth 3: 'Getting older means moving'

Most older people live in ordinary homes (houses or apartments) within their community, rather than in specialized or adapted care homes. People may be encouraged to move to more suitable environments as they age, with more accessible housing, central neighbourhoods and greater proximity to services, among other features.

However, in practice, the majority of older people choose to stay in their own homes - more than over 80 per cent, according to surveys - even if their home isn't functional.

This choice is by no means irrational. Individual residences embody the concept of “home,” with their associated memories and senses of attachment, security and familiarity. Leaving this environment for a space that is supposedly better suited can be traumatic.

Furthermore, adapting housing and neighbourhoods is often approached from a narrow perspective - that of old age as a state of immobility and dependency. But many older people want to lead full lives and not be confined to stigmatized spaces.

Therefore, aging at home often means people are choosing to adapt mobility rather than move to another place. It involves using resiliency and ingenuity, adapting travel habits and retaining control over their lifestyle - what is referred to as “residential normality.”

This doesn't necessarily mean that moving doesn't happen. On the contrary, between the ages of 75 and 80, when mobility becomes more difficult, moving to a new house can be a coping strategy, particularly when moving into private or community-based accommodation designed for older people. However, for real choices to be possible, there must be an array of attractive, inclusive and affordable housing options in local communities.

Rethinking mobility

These three myths highlight a common bias: viewing older adults' mobility as just a set of needs to be met, rather than active, meaningful journeys. Moving beyond basic“needs” helps us focus on the personal resources, preferences, and goals that drive how people age.

Our approach to aging must evolve beyond basic accessibility, which often reduces spaces to rigid categories of needs. Instead, environments should foster user-friendliness and personal agency, empowering older adults to shape their own mobility based on their goals and preferences.

Initiatives like“15-minute cities” or pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods demonstrate that senior mobility extends far beyond housing and transit - it's a matter of social participation, citizenship and quality of life.

Traditional aging concepts like“disengagement” must be updated for the digital age, where tech, mobility apps and AI reshape how older adults connect with their communities.

Accounting for longer lifespans, evolving goals and diverse lifestyles reveals that older adults remain active contributors to public life. Supporting this range of mobility - from aging at home to staying highly active - is essential to building inclusive societies.