MENAFN - AzerNews) Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Medvedev stressed on Sunday that Ukraine is no closer to talks with Russia, claiming that Europe continues to obstruct the negotiating process.

"We want peace, and we prefer to achieve it through peaceful means. But until that's impossible, we'll fight, and we'll fight with all our might," Peskov said at a press briefing.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Russia is responding to Ukraine's escalation, as it is currently the only way to achieve its goals. "This is currently the only way, given the lack of opportunity to discuss and negotiate, and it's the only way to achieve our interests," he concluded.