Ukrainian Drones Hit Two Russian Fighter Jets At Air Base In Adygea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked the Khanskaya air base in Russia's Republic of Adygea. The distance to the target was about 500 km," the SBU said.

Drones operated by the SBU's Special Operations Center A hit a Su-35, a multirole fighter considered one of Russia's most advanced combat aircraft. Its export value is about $100 million.

A Su-34 was also hit. It is a fighter-bomber and a key aircraft of Russia's tactical aviation. Its export value is about $50 million.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Pantsir-S2 and Russian UAV command and launch sites

In addition, an ammunition depot at the airfield was hit.

As reported, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Su-33 carrier-based fighter, a Mi-8 helicopter and two electronic warfare systems in Anapa.