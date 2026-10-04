Sybiha On Bridge Attacks: World Must Make It Clear To Russia That It Must Stop Escalation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a post on X, according to Ukrinform.

The foreign minister said that this week marked a new chapter in Russia's campaign of all-day terror against civilians and that after targeting food depots, retail chains, pharmacy warehouses, and vital databases, Russia is now going after bridges.

"They are important lifelines that keep the country functioning, connect communities, allow people to get to work and access essential services," Sybiha said.

The minister recalled that over the past few days, Russia had struck two bridges in Kyiv six times, right when civilian traffic was using them and metro trains were crossing.

"The world cannot simply watch and wait – we urge strong reactions by our partners. Both in words and deeds. Make clear to Moscow that it must stop its escalation and terror – and engage in diplomacy and peace efforts," Sybiha said.

Ukraine to step up strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to Putin's 'new doctrine' – Zelensky

He also called on allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, impose effective sanctions on Russia's military-industrial complex, and add to sanctions lists the individuals and organizations that enable the regime to continue committing its crimes.

As reported, two people were injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv's Northern Bridge on October 4.