Zelensky: European Politicians Should Support Ukraine Even From Pragmatic Perspective

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state expressed this view during a conversation with the media, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has good relations with its partners, but some political parties in those countries oppose supporting Kyiv. According to him, it is up to the societies of other countries to determine their own policies, but Ukraine sees risks to itself and is engaging with political forces and governments in those countries, particularly Germany.

“It's important that today the majority of the German people are on our side. That helps. But what will happen tomorrow? I don't know. However, it's also in Germany's own interest to prevent more 'Leipzigs' [referring to the sabotage at Leipzig Airport] and not to support Putin,” the President said.

He explained: when the Kremlin leader supports someone, it may seem like a path to establishing dialogue, but it will only work for a short time.

“Because if you're not strong, the Russians won't respect you. If you're not strong enough, they'll try to break you. If you're weak, they will inevitably break you and occupy you. That is the situation we find ourselves in,” the politician emphasized.

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Zelensky also believes that European politicians should support Ukraine even from a pragmatic standpoint, since otherwise they will have to deal with the Russians on their own.

“There is no war right now in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, or the Baltic states. Is that a bad thing? It's wonderful that there's no war there. It really is wonderful. So let's preserve this situation. Let's support Ukraine,” the head of state stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered near a Ukrainian An-124 transport aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport; police specialists subsequently defused it.