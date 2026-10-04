Foreign Minister Receives Letter To King From Yemen's Presidential Council Chairman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday held talks with Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Afrah Al Zouba, who conveyed a letter to His Majesty King Abdullah from Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi.

The two ministers underlined the strong ties between Jordan and Yemen and agreed to activate political consultations between the two countries under a 2022 memorandum of understanding.

They also discussed arrangements for convening the 15th session of the Jordanian-Yemeni Higher Committee, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for Yemen's legitimate government in safeguarding the country's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Kingdom's solidarity with Yemen in confronting Houthi attacks.

He condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, stressing Jordan's full support for the Kingdom and its right to take measures necessary to protect its security, stability and sovereignty.

The two ministers stressed the need to uphold freedom of navigation in the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

They also addressed regional developments, stressing support for efforts to end the escalation and restore calm and for a comprehensive solution that ensures lasting security and stability, respects states' sovereignty and good-neighbourly principles, and safeguards freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Also on Sunday, Safadi met with Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh to discuss bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Safadi renewed Jordan's support for Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty, stressing the need to support the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.

He also stressed the need for Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and implement the understandings reached with the Lebanese government.